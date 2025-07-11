Kernels' Offense Erupts for Second Straight Night in 9-4 Win over Peoria

July 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Peoria, IL - After scoring ten times on 16 hits in the win on Wednesday, Cedar Rapids came back with nine runs on 17 hits on Thursday to knock off Peoria for the second straight night, 9-4.

After jumping out to a 5-0 lead on Wednesday, Peoria again got going early on Thursday. In the bottom half of the first inning, a single and two walks loaded the bases with no one out. A pair of RBI groundouts and a balk sandwiched in between plated three early runs to jump the Chiefs ahead 3-0.

But that would be all from the Peoria offense for some time. After allowing three runs in the first inning, starter Jose Olivares settled in and did not allow a run across his final four innings en route to his fourth win of the year. Behind him, the Cedar Rapids bullpen continued its string of success, allowing just a run across the game's final four innings.

With the Peoria offense being held down, the Kernels offense got things going in the top of the fifth. Caden Kendle tripled on the first pitch of the inning and came home a pitch later on a Maddux Houghton RBI single. After Houghton, a Kyle DeBarge single put two on for Billy Amick, who cut it to a one-run game with an RBI base hit. The next batter, Danny De Andrade, tied the game with an RBI single and after a walk loaded the bases, Brandon Winokur put the Kernels ahead with a two-run single. Two batters later, Jaime Ferrer capped off the six-run inning with an RBI double to lift Cedar Rapids on top 6-3.

But the offense didn't stop there. In the seventh, Kyle Hess worked a walk and scored all the way from first on a Ferrer RBI double. The next batter, Caden Kendle, then plated Ferrer with an RBI single to extend the lead to 8-3.

In the top of the ninth, Brandon Winokur culminated the night with a solo home run to make it 9-3 Cedar Rapids.

Peoria got a run in the bottom of the ninth, but it was far too little, too late in the 9-4 Kernels win.

The victory is the second straight for the Kernels in the series, who have scored a combined 19 runs on 33 hits across the first two games in the set. Games three and four of the series are slated for a doubleheader Friday evening. Cole Peschl gets the start in game one at 4:30, with Chase Chaney to start game two to follow.







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2025

