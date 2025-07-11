Pepinillos Picantes Sizzle out Late, Lugnuts Win, 6-3

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (44-40) (10-9) left 12 on base, seven in the final four innings, and dropped the contest 6-3 to the Lansing Lugnuts (45-40) (9-10) on a 74-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond. First pitch was delayed 30 minutes due to rain.

- Four of the nine runs in the game were scored in the first. Lansing's Casey Yamauchi hit an RBI double, Pepinillos Picantes starter Maddux Bruns walked three in the inning, and permitted three runs. Great Lakes tallied a run in the first. Kendall George walked, stole third base, and scored on a groundout.

- Lugnuts' catcher Davis Diaz added two with an RBI double in the third inning. A walk and a hit by pitch put two on.

- Evan Shaw was stellar out of the bullpen. The left-hander went a season-best 3.2 innings, inducing a 4-6-3 double play in the third.

- The Pepinillos Picantes pulled within two, with two runs unanswered. Kendall George started the third with a double, scoring on a balk. Nelson Quiroz swatted his first big fly of 2025, a 380-footer to deep right field.

- Great Lakes were held off the board in the final five innings. An error, a walk, and George's third single loaded the bases in the eighth. A Wander Guante strikeout finished the frame.

Rounding Things Out

The season series between Lansing and Great Lakes is now tied at five.

Up Next

The Loons and Lugnuts play tomorrow, Saturday, July 12th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm. Saturday will see a Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance. It is Superman Night brought to you by MyMichigan Health. The first 1000 fans through the gates will receive a Super Lou E. bobblehead. Superman-inspired Jerseys will be worn by the players and will be auctioned off.







