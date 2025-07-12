Lugnuts Use Kryptonite, Defeat Loons, 9-2, on Superman Night

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (44-41) (10-10) went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, falling to the Lansing Lugnuts (46-40) (10-10) 9-2 on an 83-degree partly cloudy Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- For the second straight night, the Lugnuts tallied three in the first inning. Ryan Lasko delivered a two-run two-out home run.

- The Loons stranded seven on base, two in the second. Elijah Hainline had a leadoff double for his first Loons hit in his first Loons at-bat, followed by a J ake Gelof walk. Lansing starter Grant Judkins struck out the next three.

- The Lugnuts' bottom of the card went to work in the fifth and sixth. Davis Diaz delivered a solo homer, the fourth run off Brooks Auger. Rodney Green Jr. and Darlyn Montero delivered back-to-back RBI hits in the sixth. Montero's double drove in two, facing Eriq Swan.

- Each team grabbed two runs in the eighth. Davis Diaz added his third run of the night with a two-run double. Great Lakes provided three extra bases to get on the board. Cameron Decker hit an RBI double, and Elijah Hainline lined his second triple of 2025, his first with the Loons in his fourth at-bat.

Kendall George added his 39th stolen base, swiping second base in the first inning. With one more, it would be the tenth instance in Loons history where a player had 40 stolen bases in a single season.

The Loons and Lugnuts wrap up the series tomorrow, Sunday, July 13th. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm. Sunday is Inclusion Day, presented by Corteva Agriscience. Post-game is an All-Star exhibition featuring our friends from the Great Lakes Bay Miracle League and the Middle of the Mitt Miracle League. Every Sunday, Kids Eat Free & Run the Bases brought to you by Serra Toyota of Saginaw.







