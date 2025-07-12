Nuts Enjoy 9-2 Rout in Midland

July 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Grant Judkins struck out seven over five scoreless innings, Ryan Lasko and Davis Diaz homered, and the Lansing Lugnuts (10-10, 46-40) thrashed the Great Lakes Loons (10-10, 44-41), 9-2, on Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

The Nuts were playing without third baseman Tommy White while the Loons were without outfielders Josue De Paula and Zyhir Hope. All three were in Atlanta for the All-Star Futures Game, where De Paula earned the Larry Doby MVP Award with a go-ahead three-run homer for the National League prospects.

It was the Lugnuts' sixth straight weekend triumph, setting up the potential for a series win with a victory on Sunday afternoon.

Lasko started the party early, capping a three-run first inning with a two-run homer to left off Great Lakes starter Brooks Auger, his fourth home run of the year.

Diaz increased the lead to 4-0 with a solo shot off Auger leading off the fifth, his second High-A home run.

The Nuts were even less cordial with Dodgers pitching prospect Eriq Swan, who gave up five runs in the final four innings without recording a strikeout. Rodney Green, Jr. lined an RBI single and Darlyn Montero drilled a two-run double in a three-run sixth, and Diaz ripped a two-run double in the eighth to put the Nuts up 9-0.

Meanwhile, Judkins was keeping the Loons quiet. The Iowa right-hander fanned Logan Wagner and Cam Decker in the first inning; Jordan Thompson, Frank Rodriguez and Carlos Rojas in the second; Wagner again in the third; and Rodriguez again in the fifth, all the while allowing only three hits and one walk.

Yehizon Sanchez blanked Great Lakes in the sixth and seventh, striking out one while allowing one hit and one walk.

A Cam Decker RBI double and Elijah Hainline RBI triple in the eighth off Hunter Breault broke up the shutout.

Breault responded a 1-2-3 ninth to close out the game.

Diaz, Lasko and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer each finished with two hits in the win; Lakso and Green each scored two runs; and Kuroda-Grauer added a walk and a pair of steals for the Nuts, who went 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded only three runners.

Lansing sends right-hander Corey Avant to the hill for the series finale, opposing Great Lakes right-hander Christian Romero at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.

