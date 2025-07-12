Rattlers Bite Back with Late Homers

July 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers watched the South Bend Cubs hit ten home runs and win the first four games of this week's six-game series at Neuroscience Group Field. Rattler hitters Hedbert Pérez and Kay-Lan Nicasia let the Cubs know how that felt as they both homered in the bottom of the seventh inning to erase a 2-0 deficit and propel Wisconsin to a 3-2 win on Saturday night.

Tanner Gillis was the Wisconsin starting pitcher as he made his second appearance off the injured list. Gillis allowed two hits over three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

The Cubs (33-53 overall, 10-10 second half) broke through in the top of the fourth without a hit and with help from a bout of wildness from reliever Anthony Flores. The first two batters of the inning walked. Flores appeared to settle down as he struck out the next batter and was ahead of Ivan Brethowr with two quick strikes. The next pitch was inside, and the Rattlers appealed on a check swing that was ruled a ball. Brethowr insisted that the ball had grazed his right leg and - after a brief discussion between the umpires - first base was awarded to Brethowr to load the bases. Miguel Pabon followed with a sacrifice fly to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

Flores walked the next batter to reload the bases. Then, he walked Rafael Morel to force in the second run of the inning.

Wisconsin (40-45, 6-14) struggled to get anything going against Cubs starting pitcher Ryan Gallagher, who retired the first sixteen Rattlers he faced in the game. Yhoswar Garcia singled with one out in the bottom of the sixth to be Wisconsin's first base runner of the game.

That changed after the seventh inning stretch. Blake Burke singled to start the inning. Pérez was at the plate with one out and crushed the first pitch of his at bat to right for a game-tying, two-run home run. Pérez has eleven homers this season with four of them against the Cubs.

Nicasia stepped in with two outs and none on base to face Gallagher. Nicasia also jumped the first pitch from Gallagher to launch a go-ahead home run to right-center to give the Rattlers a 3-2 lead.

Wisconsin's bullpen carried that one-run lead to the finish line. Yerlin Rodriguez, who had entered in the seventh inning, pitched a perfect eighth. Aaron Rund got the call for the ninth inning and pitched around a two-out single by Preciado by striking out Morel to end the game.

The final game of the series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Sam Garcia (1-5, 6.21) is set to start for the Timber Rattlers. Connor Schultz (0-3, 4.91) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Cubs. Game time is 1:10pm CDT.

A special player deserves a special giveaway, and we have one for you at this game! The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Jackson Chourio baseball card with a piece of a Timber Rattlers jersey worn by him included on the card courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

You can get on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Brewers Sunday jerseys during the game and be available after the game in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards. There's no reason to go home after the Timber Rattlers game with fans invited to watch local police departments play local fire departments in a softball game presented by Capital Credit Union.

If you can't make it to the stadium, the radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 12:50pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

SB 000 200 000 - 2 4 0

WIS 000 000 30x - 3 4 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Hedbert Pérez (11th, 1 on in 7th inning off Ryan Gallagher, 1 out)

Kay-Lan Nicasia (4th, 0 on in 7th inning off Ryan Gallagher, 2 out)

WP: Yerlin Rodriguez (4-2)

LP: Ryan Gallagher (4-6)

SAVE: Aaron Rund (4)

TIME: 2:04

ATTN: 4,512







Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.