Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday DH (5:35 PM at Beloit)

July 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, July 12, 2025 l Games #84-85 (19-20)

ABC Supply Stadium l Beloit, Wisc. l 5:35 pm (EDT) DH

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (7-10, 28-54) at Beloit Sky Carp (9-8, 39-44)

LH Adam Serwinowski (1-5, 4.70) and RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.48)

vs. RH Karson Milbrandt (0-4, 3.45) and RH Noble Meyer (1-2, 5.09)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in a doubleheader that includes a rescheduled game (rain-out on Thursday). These are the third and fourth games of the series. This series is now scheduled for five games after Friday's second straight rain-out that will result in one cancelation (a game that cannot be rescheduled).

Last Game: Friday: Canceled, rain. Thursday: Postponed, rain. Thursday's game was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tonight. The series continues through Sunday, but Minor League Baseball rules prevent doubleheaders on back-to-back dates, preventing the second rained-out game from being rescheduled.

Series Recap to date: Dayton is 1-1 in the series at Beloit, winning 8-5 on Tuesday and losing 5-1 on Wednesday. The Dragons are batting .206 as a team. They have only one extra base hit. The team ERA is 4.24. The Dragons have one error in the series.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons are 3-2 on the current 8-game, 2-city road trip. They are 14-15 in their last 29 road games after starting the year 3-12 on the road.

In the Second Half season (17 games), the Dragons rank in the top five in the MWL lead in doubles (35), extra base hits (53), runs per game (5.9), hits (8.9/G), and slugging percentage (.399). The Dragons Second Half ERA of 5.90 ranks last in the MWL.

Victor Acosta went 0 for 3 with a HBP Wednesday to snap his 14-game hitting streak. This was the longest Dragons hitting streak since Leo Balcazar hit in 15 straight in 2024. During the streak, Acosta went 19 for 63 (.302) with two doubles, one triple, and one home run. Acosta has shown improvement as a hitter over a significant sample size. Acosta was hitting .150 on May 10. In 213 plate appearances starting May 11 (45 G), Acosta is batting .280 with a .389 on-base percentage.

Carlos Jorge ranks third in the MWL in Second Half season batting average at .385. In 13 G, Jorge is 20 for 52 with 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 9 RBI, and 9 stolen bases. He has only six strikeouts in 65 plate appearances. He ranks fourth in the league in Second Half OPS (1.066).

Carter Graham over his last 8 games is 11 for 32 (.344) with a home run, 3 doubles, 5 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .302 with two home runs in 13 games since joining the Dragons. He has posted an OPS of .932 with a .444 on-base pct.

Jack Moss in his first six games since joining the Dragons has gone 6 for 16 (.375) with 1 double, 3 walks, and 6 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has an ERA of 1.88 on the year, third in the MWL among pitchers with at least 40 innings.

Reliever Trey Braithwaite over his last seven outings: 18.2 IP, 2 ER, 0.96 ERA. Braithwaite has a scoreless streak of 11.1 innings (4 G, 3-0, 1 Sv).

Best of Luck to Leo: Shortstop Leo Balcazar was promoted to Chattanooga on Friday. Balcazar was a two-year starter for the Dragons, appearing in (and starting) 177 games over the 2024-25 seasons, batting .263 with 15 home runs. He had 183 hits during his Dragons career.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, July 13 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-6, 6.24) at Beloit RH Jake Brooks (5-5, 4.16)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Upcoming TV games on Dayton's CW: July 18, July 20, July 25, August 8, August 9, August 10.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.