Chiefs on Wrong End of 5-2 Decision

July 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - A night of quiet bats spelled a 5-2 loss for the Peoria Chiefs to the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Dozer Park on Saturday night.

Kernels starter Ty Langenberg allowed just three hits over six innings to lead the way for the visitors. The Chiefs finished with just five hits as a team and struggled to get the bats going as they dropped their sixth consecutive ballgame.

Cedar Rapids jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. With two on and one out, Poncho Ruiz lined a single to center to open the scoring. Moments later, Misael Urbina lifted a sacrifice fly to center, plating another run to make it 2-0. Andy Lugo capped the rally with a triple to right field, driving in Ruiz and extending the Kernels' lead to 3-0.

In the third inning, the Kernels added to their lead when Brandon Winokur launched a one-out solo home run to left-center, making it 4-0.

An inning later, Cedar Rapids added another run. Jaime Ferrer led off the fourth with a double, and Justin Connell followed with a ground-ball single to right, scoring Ferrer to make it 5-0.

Langenberg surrendered a lead-off single to Jon Jon Gazdar to open the first inning but quickly settled in, retiring 13 straight batters at one point. The Chiefs finally broke through in the sixth inning. With one on and one out, Zach Levenson ripped a double to right-center to get Peoria on the board at 5-1. After a single moved him to third, Graysen Tarlow lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Levenson and trimming the deficit to 5-2.

Logan Whittaker and Paulshawn Pasqualotto combined to toss the final three innings in relief for Cedar Rapids, sealing the win. The duo allowed just two hits and recorded two strikeouts over three scoreless frames.

Peoria's bullpen was spotless on the evening, giving the club a late rally opportunity. Tanner Jacobson and Randel Clemente teamed up to allow just two hits over five frames. Clemente has not allowed a run since his July 1 promotion to Peoria.

The Chiefs will look to avoid a sweep on Sunday afternoon. Cade Winquest is the probable start for Peoria. First pitch is at 2:05 p.m.







