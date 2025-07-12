7,000-plus Fans Watch The Braedon and Brandon Show
July 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In front of their ninth sellout crowd of the season, the Fort Wayne TinCaps took a slugfest over the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals affiliate), 11-8.
Eight of the nine Fort Wayne (12-8, 43-42) starters recorded a hit in a 16-hit affair, the second most in a game this season.
TinCaps shortstop Brandon Butterworth put together the performance of his career. Going 4-for-5 with two singles, two home runs, and three RBI. His second long ball acted as the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. It is his first multi-home run game of his pro career and just his second four-hit game.
The 22-year-old leads High-A and is second in Minor League Baseball with 17 hits in July. His .395 average and 1.213 OPS are third in the Midwest League. He leads the team with 20 multi-hit games this season and is tied for second in the league with 33 extra-base hits and ranks third with 136 total bases.
Outfielder Braedon Karpathios also recorded his first professional four-hit game, giving the 'Caps a 4-3 lead in the first on a two-run double before adding insurance with an RBI single in the eighth. Both he and Butterworth are 7 for their last 8.
After giving up three Quad Cities (11-8, 50-35) runs in the top of the first, starter Eric Yost settled in, ending the day after five innings and four strikeouts.
The TinCaps answered the River Bandits with four runs on four hits in the bottom of the frame before another run in the second and a pair in the third. Not going down, Quad Cities scored five of the next six runs, tying the game at 8 following a 405-foot home run by Carter Frederick.
A three-run, three-hit bottom of the eighth put the 'Caps ahead for good as reliever Nick Wissman recorded his first professional save in the ninth.
Fort Wayne has a chance to win its third series of its last four heading to the All-Star Break with a win tomorrow.
Next Game: Sunday, July 13 vs. Quad Cities (1:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutierrez
- River Bandits Probable Starter: LHP Mason Miller
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
