'Rattlers Come Back to Bite Cubs, 3-2

July 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Appleton, WI - The second longest winning streak of the season for the South Bend Cubs has come to an end. After winning five straight games since Sunday's finale against Peoria, the Cubs fell for the first time this week in their series in Appleton, dropping Saturday's game to Wisconsin 3-2.

For only the second time this week, South Bend failed to score in the 1st inning, despite having runners at second and third base right away to start the game. The first three innings of the night were scoreless on both sides, with Wisconsin right-hander Tanner Gillis pitching three shutout frames in his second start off the Injured List.

Cubs right-hander Ryan Gallagher matched Gillis, with Gallagher working five consecutive perfect innings to begin his outing. Gallagher also inherited the lead in the top of the 4th, when the Cubs used four walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a sacrifice-fly to plate two runs against Wisconsin lefty Anthony Flores. It was 2-0 Cubs, as South Bend has scored first in five of six games this week.

Gallagher took a perfect game 5.1 innings through his 14th pro start, before a Yhoswar Garcia single broke up perfection in the 6th. Garcia stole second base, but did not score, and South Bend went to the late innings up a pair.

The 7th was where Wisconsin took charge, however. After a base hit from Blake Burke started a rally, Herbert Perez crushed his 11th home run of the season to tie the game. Four of Perez's 11 round-trippers are against the Cubs this season. Later in the inning, right fielder Kay-Lan Nicasia belted a solo homer to give the 'Rattlers the 3-2 lead.

Out of the Cubs bullpen, righty Luis Rujano worked a 1-2-3 8th inning to keep the deficit manageable. But suddenly down to their final six outs of the game, South Bend was unable to round a comeback.

Reggie Preciado picked up a two-out single in the 9th, however South Bend left him at second base after he stole a bag to end the game. With the loss, the Cubs second half record drops to 10-10. However, due to division leading Quad Cities losing to Fort Wayne, South Bend will remain 1.5 games back of first place in the division come Sunday.

South Bend and Wisconsin will meet in the series finale Sunday afternoon at 2:10 PM EST. Right-hander Connor Schultz will get the ball for the Cubs to conclude the series.







