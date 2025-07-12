'Caps Rally Comes up Short in 8-5 Loss

July 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps rallied for five runs in the seventh inning but couldn't complete the comeback, falling to the Lake County Captains 8-5 in front of 8,564 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan, down 8-0 going into the seventh inning, caught fire for five runs as Austin Murr delivered a bases-clearing double, but they couldn't complete the rally, finishing 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the loss.

Lake County took the lead in the first inning on a three-run home run by Jose Devers before Juan Benjamin plated Johnny Tincher on an RBI double in the second, making it 4-0 Captains. The Whitecaps put multiple baserunners on in each of the first four innings. Still, they couldn't capitalize, as Captains starting pitcher Josh Hartle tossed five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts to maintain the 4-0 edge. Lake County plated another four runs in the seventh, featuring a two-run single by Devers, extending their lead to 8-0. West Michigan rallied in the bottom half as Andrew Jenkins drew a bases-loaded walk, Murr added his bases-clearing double, and Peyton Graham scored Murr on an RBI single before a pop out ended the frame, slimming the Lake County lead to 8-5. West Michigan couldn't put any runners in scoring position in the final two frames, as Captains closer Jack Jasiak tossed two scoreless innings with four strikeouts to secure the save and send the 'Caps to the 8-5 loss.

The Captains improve to 9-11 in the second half and 44-42 overall, while the Whitecaps fall to 13-7 in the second half and 57-28 on the season. Hartle (6-2) secures his sixth win of the season while Jasiak gets his eighth save. Whitecaps starting pitcher Andrew Sears (5-3) suffers his third loss despite setting a single-game high in strikeouts, posting nine through four innings while allowing four runs. West Michigan tied their single-game high in strikeouts with 17 in the ballgame, last set against the Captains back on June 25 - meanwhile, the four runs allowed by Sears ties the most he has allowed in his previous six starts combined.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps conclude this six-game series against the Lake County Captains from LMCU Ballpark on Sunday at 2:00 pm. Righties Colin Fields and Yorman Gomez take the mounds for the 'Caps and Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on MiLB.TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







