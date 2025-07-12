Kernels Score Early, Cruise to 5-2 Win

Peoria, IL - The Kernels took an early 5-0 lead, and pitching took them the rest of the way in the fifth straight win in Peoria, 5-2, Saturday night.

After taking the first four games in the series against the Chiefs, Cedar Rapids got on the board early to begin game five. In the top of the first inning, a Caden Kendle single and a Brandon Winokur walk put two on for Poncho Ruiz, who opened the scoring with an RBI single. The next batter, Misael Urbina, then doubled the lead with a sacrifice fly before an Andy Lugo RBI triple put the Kernels on top 3-0.

In the third, Cedar Rapids added on. Brandon Winokur blasted a solo home run well out of the ballpark to left to extend the lead to 4-0.

An inning later, Jaime Ferrer ripped a double to begin the frame before Justin Connell brought him in to put the Kernels ahead 5-0.

Those five runs of support were plenty enough for the Cedar Rapids pitching staff. Ty Langenberg went six two-run innings, matching a season-high with seven strikeouts en route to his second win of the season. Behind him, Logan Whitaker did not allow a run across two innings of work, and Paulshawn Pasqualotto earned his seventh save of the season with a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

Peoria scored its two runs on a Zach Levenson RBI double and a Grayson Tarlow sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, but it was not enough in the Cedar Rapids 5-2 win.

The victory improves the Kernels to 50-35 on the season and matches a season-long five-game winning streak. Cedar Rapids goes for a sweep of the series Sunday at 2:05 with Alejandro Hidalgo on the mound opposite Cade Winquest.







