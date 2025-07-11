Back-to-Back Three-Run Innings Propel 'Caps to Win
July 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In front of a crowd of over 7,000, the Fort Wayne TinCaps evened up the series against the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals affiliate), winning 8-6.
Shortstop Brandon Butterworth had his team-leading fifth three-hit and 19th multi-hit performance of the season. The NC State graduate lined a pair of singles before his Midwest League-leading seventh triple to straight away center in the eighth.
In his last 20 games, Butterworth is hitting .300 with 11 extra base hits (4 3B, 3 3B, 4 HR), which is third in the league.
The 'Caps (11-8, 42-42) put together their 19th come-from-behind win this season after No. 2 Royals prospect Blake Mitchell launched his first High-A home run, a two-run shot two batters in.
Catcher Brendan Durfee evened things up with his second home run in the last week. The two-run blast in the fourth inning came off the bat at 109 mph, going 388 feet. Durfee later lined a 104 mph RBI single in the eighth.
TinCaps starting pitcher Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect) bounced back after a tough first frame. Helped out by a pair of double plays, Lowe struck out four, leaving five runners on in five innings.
In the seventh, outfielder Braedon Karpathios launched his team-leading 11th home run of the season before Kaden Hollow smacked a two-run shot to right field, his first at the High-A level.
In the eighth, Fort Wayne plated three more runs on four hits, capped off by a two-run double by Karpathios.
Quad Cities (11-7, 50-34) kept things close in the ninth, scoring three runs and bringing the tying runner to the plate before Ruben Galindo shut the door.
Next Game: Saturday, July 12 vs. Quad Cities (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost
- River Bandits Probable Starter: RHP Mauricio Veliz
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
