Sky Carp-Dragons Game Canceled
July 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - Friday's scheduled game between the Sky Carp and the Dayton Dragons has been cancelled due to inclement weather.
Because the teams already have a doubleheader scheduled on Saturday and league rules prohibit back-to-back doubleheaders, Friday's game will not be made up.
The two teams will play a doubleheader Saturday. The first game is scheduled for 4:35 p.m., with the second game happening approximately 30 minutes after the final out of the first game.
Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any game remaining in the 2025 season. Contact the Sky Carp box office at 608-362-2272.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
