TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 11 vs Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals Affiliate)

July 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Friday - Outfielder Jacob Campbell transferred from Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-8, 41-42) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (11-6, 50-33)

Friday, July 11 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 84 of 131

RHP Isaiah Lowe (3-7, 5.86 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Beam (4-7, 3.49 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps completed their sixth shutout of the season on Thursday, taking down the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals affiliate), 3-0. MENDEZ MAGIC: TinCaps starter Miguel Mendez threw a career-long seven innings in Thursday night's 5-0 win. It is his third straight quality start and fourth of the season, facing the minimum in four innings and retiring the final seven batters he faced. In his last five outings, Mendez has a 0.95 ERA (3 ER, 28 1/3 IP) with 28 strikeouts. Across 10 starts since being promoted to Fort Wayne on May 9, the 23-year-old has a 1.61 ERA, tied with West Michigan's Andrew Sears for the best in the league. The right-hander is also second in the stretch with 57 total strikeouts. The flamethrower has hit 100 mph nine times this season, and he has struck out at least five batters in 11 of his 13 total starts this year. Across two levels, Mendez has struck out 29.2% (75-256) of the batters faced.

LUCKY NUMBER 7: Thursday night's start by Miguel Mendez marked the fourth time a TinCap starter has gone seven innings this season. Right-hander Eric Yost has two of those four performances.

SLINGING ANOTHER SHUTOUT: Thursday night's 5-0 victory marked the sixth shutout tossed by TinCap pitching this season. Miguel Mendez went seven innings and allowed just four hits, collecting six strikeouts and not walking a single batter. The right-hander has given up four earned runs in his last seven starts, with Thursday night being his longest outing of the campaign in Fort Wayne to date. Garrett Hawkins slammed the door shut by collecting a six-out save. It's the 25-year-old's sixth save of the season, and he struck out five batters - the most in an appearance for him this year. Both pitchers have six wins in 2025, which ties them for fifth across the Midwest League.

BEAT THE STREAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 27 innings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season and the second longest in the last six. The 21 consecutive outings without a run is now the longest stretch in MiLB and tied with Minnesota Twins' left-hander Danny Coulombe and San Francisco Giants' flamethrower Camilo Doval, who have each also gone 21 outings without a run. Hawkins has a 1.70 ERA and a 0.81 WHIP while opponents are batting just .135 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Across those innings, Hawkins has struck out 35, with his fastball topping 98 mph and opponents hitting .143 against him. He is tied for 5th in the league in wins (6), 8th in saves (5), tied for 4th in appearances (27), and 4th amongst Midwest League relievers with 50 strikeouts, while ranking 5th in K% (35.5). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

NO FREE PASSES: For the second time this season and the 17th time since at least 2005, the TinCaps did not issue a walk in Thursday night's game. Miguel Mendez and Garrett Hawkins stranded five River Bandits on base while allowing five hits in Thursday night's shutout win.

WELCOME HOME KEVIN KIERMAIER: Bishop Luers High School graduate, four-time Gold Glove winner, Platinum Glove winner, and 2024 World Series Champion, Kevin Kiermaier, is set to be honored during Friday night's game. The first 1,000 fans to arrive at the ballpark will receive a Kevin Kiermaier Bobblehead featuring Kiermaier in a Bishop Luers Knights uniform, presented by Avancez Assembly. Postgame, Bishop Luers is set to retire Kiermaier's No. 39 uniform as both current and former coaches and players will be in attendance for the game. In his senior season as a Knight, Kiermaier hit .504 with 25 extra-base hits, including eight home runs and 32 runs batted in as his team won the Indiana Class 2A State Title.

QUALITY: Following six scoreless innings from starter Ian Koenig on Tuesday and seven scoreless yesterday, the TinCaps have completed eight quality starts in their last 18 games dating back to June 20. It is tied for the second-most quality starts in the stretch in Minor League Baseball. The Charleston Riverdogs (10) are the only team with more.







Midwest League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.