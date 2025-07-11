Loons-Lugnuts Split Doubleheader, Linan K's Six in Six Innings in Game Two

MIDLAND, Mich. - Both the Great Lakes Loons (44-39) (10-8) and Lansing Lugnuts (44-40) (8-10) delivered pitching gems, Lansing in a 10-1 win in game one and Great Lakes a 4-1 win in game two on an 84-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Dow Diamond.

Game One

- The Lugnuts scored a run in each of the first four frames. Lansing tallied three in the third and four in the fourth. Nate Nankill had a triple in both the third and fourth innings, a two-run three-bagger in the third, and an RBI triple in the fourth.

- Jonny Butler added two runs. A solo home run in the second and an RBI single in the sixth that put the Lugnuts to double-digits.

- Alex Makarewich was the lone Loons pitcher to have a scoreless line; he pitched a clean seventh inning.

Game Two

- Sean Paul Linan turned in his best High-A outing of 2025. He struck out six over six innings, allowing just one run. His changeup was the go-to strikeout pitch. The Dodgers' No. 29 prospect retired 10 of the first 11 he faced.

- Nelson Quiroz, in his first game since June 5th, put Great Lakes on the board in the third with an RBI single.

- Great Lakes gained three runs off three hits in the bottom of the fifth. Logan Wagner hit the go-ahead RBI single, scoring Kendall George, who stole second for his 36th swipe of 2025. Zyhir Hope padded the lead with a two-run triple. The Dodgers' No. 2 prospect has 56 RBI in 81 games, third-best in the Midwest League.

- Christian Ruebeck earned the save. The right-hander struck out the side, punching out Tommy White to end things, the potential tying run.

Rounding Things Out

Zyhir Hope now has a 1.057 OPS in 33 at-bats against the Lansing Lugnuts this season.

Up Next

The Loons and Lugnuts play tomorrow, Friday, July 11th. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, which is Copa de la Diversión Night, as the Loons become Pepinillos Picantes del Norte. Friday features Foodie Friday with Isabella Bank and Faith & Family Night presented by Tommy's Car Wash.

