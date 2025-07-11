Dragons Rained-Out Again in Beloit

Beloit, Wisc. - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Beloit Sky Carp was canceled due to rain on Friday night in Beloit, Wisconsin. The game will not be rescheduled.

The Dragons and Sky Carp were postponed due to rain on Thursday as well, and that game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. The series concludes on Sunday, but Minor League Baseball rules prevent playing doubleheaders on back-to-back days, leading to the inability of rescheduling the Friday night game.

Saturday's doubleheader is not impacted by the Friday rain-out. The first game on Saturday will start at 5:35 pm (EDT). Both games on Saturday will be seven-inning games.

The next Dayton home game is Friday, July 18 at 7:05 pm against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

