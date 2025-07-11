Kernels Edge Chiefs in Tight Doubleheader Sweep

PEORIA, IL - The Cedar Rapids Kernels mashed four solo homers to take game one 4-3 over the Chiefs. In the nightcap, Cedar Rapids claimed a rain-shortened affair 6-5, holding off a late Peoria charge.

GAME ONE:

The Peoria Chiefs dropped a narrow 4-3 contest to the Cedar Rapids Kernels in game one of Friday's doubleheader.

The Kernels did their damage with the long ball, launching four solo home runs, three of which came in a row with two outs in the second inning. Andy Lugo, Jaime Ferrer, and Caden Kendle all went deep to left field, giving Cedar Rapids a quick 3-0 lead. Ferrer added his second home run of the game in the fourth inning to make it 4-1.

Peoria refused to go away quietly. The Chiefs got on the board in the third inning when Travis Honeyman and Josh Kross collected back-to-back two-out singles. Kross then ripped an RBI double to right field to score Honeyman and make it 3-1.

Chiefs starter Gerardo Salas battled through five innings, allowing eight hits and four runs while striking out four.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Peoria inched closer. Tre Richardson led off with a double, stole third, and scored on a one-out RBI double to center field from Ian Petrutz to trim the Kernels' lead to 4-2. Cedar Rapids starter Cole Peschl limited further damage and finished his outing with five innings of two-run ball, scattering nine hits and striking out three to earn the win.

The Chiefs continued the rally in the sixth inning. After a double and a stolen base put a runner in scoring position, Won-Bin Cho delivered a one-out single to left field, bringing the Chiefs within a run at 4-3.

Peoria nearly tied it in the seventh inning. With two outs, Kross roped his second double of the game down the left field line to put the tying run in scoring position. But Cedar Rapids reliever Samuel Perez induced a groundout to end the threat and notch the save.

GAME TWO:

In a rain-shortened second game of Friday's doubleheader, the Peoria Chiefs came up just short, falling 6-5 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Cedar Rapids jumped out to an early lead with a three-run third inning. Maddux Houghton opened the scoring with a solo home run, followed by RBI singles from Billy Amick and Danny De Andrade to make it 3-0.

Peoria quickly responded in the home half. After a leadoff single and a walk, Zach Levenson smashed a two-run double to center field to trim the deficit to 3-2.

The Kernels regained momentum in the fourth inning. Houghton struck again with a two-run triple to right field, and Kyle DeBarge added another run with a triple of his own, extending the lead to 6-2.

The Chiefs answered once more in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brayden Jobert led off the inning with a solo home run. Won-Bin Cho doubled, Michael Curialle singled, and Jon Jon Gazdar drew a walk to load the bases. Levenson earned his third RBI of the night with a bases-loaded walk, and Ryan Campos followed with an RBI fielder's choice, bringing the score to 6-5.

Wilker Reyes earned the win in relief for Cedar Rapids, allowing three runs in one inning of work, his second win of the season. Chiefs starter Tyler Bradt took the loss, going 2 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on four hits while striking out four. Eston Stull picked up the save, tossing a scoreless fifth inning despite allowing a hit.

The game was halted due to rain heading into the bottom of the sixth and was eventually called, sealing the 6-5 win for Cedar Rapids.

Game Five of the series is set for Saturday night, with right-hander Darlin Saladin scheduled to start on the mound for Peoria. First pitch is on tap for 7:05 p.m.







