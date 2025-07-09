Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Thursday
July 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (43-38) (9-7) and Lansing Lugnuts (43-39) (7-9) Wednesday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Dow Diamond.
The Loons and Lugnuts will play a doubleheader on Thursday, July 10th. Game one will start at 6:05 p.m., with game two shortly after game one concludes. Both contests will be seven innings.
Tomorrow will be the seventh Loons doubleheader of the season.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
