Lugnuts/Loons Postponed, Doubleheader Thursday
July 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The scheduled Wednesday evening game at Dow Diamond between the Lansing Lugnuts (7-9, 43-39) and the Great Lakes Loons (9-7, 43-38) was postponed due to wet grounds and inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader beginning at 6:05 p.m. and consisting of two seven-inning games. 19-year-olds Wei-En Lin and Steven Echavarria are expected to be the Lugnuts' starters, opposed by Great Lakes right-hander Payton Martin and lefty Maddux Bruns.
The Nuts play at the Loons through Sunday, next returning to action at home for a three-game series vs. West Michigan, July 18-20. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.
