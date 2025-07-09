Lugnuts/Loons Postponed, Doubleheader Thursday

MIDLAND, Mich. - The scheduled Wednesday evening game at Dow Diamond between the Lansing Lugnuts (7-9, 43-39) and the Great Lakes Loons (9-7, 43-38) was postponed due to wet grounds and inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a Thursday doubleheader beginning at 6:05 p.m. and consisting of two seven-inning games. 19-year-olds Wei-En Lin and Steven Echavarria are expected to be the Lugnuts' starters, opposed by Great Lakes right-hander Payton Martin and lefty Maddux Bruns.

The Nuts play at the Loons through Sunday, next returning to action at home for a three-game series vs. West Michigan, July 18-20. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







