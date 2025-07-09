TinCaps Drop Wednesday Matinee at Parkview Field

July 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their lone midweek day game of 2025, losing 5-0 to the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals affiliate).

Logan Martin got the start and victory for Quad Cities (11-5, 50-32) and allowed just two hits in five innings of work. The right-hander is now tied for the Midwest League lead with eight wins on the season.

Designated Hitter Brendan Durfee picked up his second straight multi-hit game for Fort Wayne (9-8, 40-42). The 23-year-old is seven for his last 13 at the plate, with three multi-hit games in his last four played.

Shortstop Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) added a double in the ninth inning and has now reached in 14 of his last 15 games. Since June 21, De Vries has five doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 RBI, and 14 walks.

Luis German, Nick Wissman, and Ruben Galindo all worked impressive scoreless outings in relief for Fort Wayne. German tossed two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out three batters in his 23rd appearance of the season. Wissman did not allow a hit or a run while adding three strikeouts, while Galindo had a 1-2-3 ninth, lowering his ERA to 0.96.

Next Game: Thursday, July 10 vs. Quad Cities (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Miguel Mendez

- River Bandits Probable Starter: RHP Felix Aronde (No. 17 Royals prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MyNetwork TV (Local) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







