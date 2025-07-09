Beloit Tops Dragons 5-1 on Wednesday Afternoon in Wisconsin

Beloit, Wisc. - Four Beloit pitchers combined to allow only three hits as the Sky Carp defeated the Dayton Dragons 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon. The two clubs have split the first two games of the six-game series.

Game Summary:

Beloit's Gage Miller delivered a three-run double with two outs in the first inning against Dayton reliever Graham Osman to start the scoring. Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden faced the first five batters of the game before reaching his single-inning pitch limit with 29 pitches. Hayden was replaced by Osman with the bases loaded and two outs, and the game still scoreless. Miller's double made it 3-0 before Osman kept Beloit off the board over the next three innings.

The Dragons scored their only run with a two-out rally in the fifth. Johnny Ascanio walked, Ariel Almonte picked up the Dragons first hit of the day with a single to left that moved Ascanio to third, and Diego Omana walked to load the bases. Victor Acosta was hit by a pitch to force in a run and make it 3-1.

But the Dragons could not score again. They had only two more hits, a single by Carter Graham in the sixth and an eighth inning infield hit by Carlos Jorge. Beloit added two runs in the seventh to build their lead to 5-1 and close out the scoring.

Acosta was 0 for 3 to end his hitting streak at 14 straight games, the Dragons longest hitting streak since Leo Balcazar hit in 15 straight in 2024.

Notes: Dayton reliever Irvin Machuca was activated from the injured list prior to the game and tossed a scoreless inning in the fifth.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-10, 28-54) continue their six-game series in Beloit, Wisconsin against the Sky Carp (9-8, 39-44) on Thursday night at 7:05 pm (EDT). Nick Sando (1-2, 8.84) will start for Dayton.

The next Dayton home game is Friday, July 18 at 7:05 pm against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

