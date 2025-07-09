Fast Start Keys 5-1 Sky Carp Win

BELOIT - The Sky Carp plated three runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 5-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons Wednesday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.

The win, which evened the series at one game each, was keyed by Gage Miller's two-out, three-run double in the bottom of the first inning that gave the Carp all the runs they would need.

Will Schomberg was terrific, throwing five innings and allowing just one run on one hit in five innings while recording five strikeouts as he improved to 2-4 on the season.

After the Dragons plated their only run in the top of the fifth, the Sky Carp added a pair of runs in the seventh, with Colby Shade hitting an RBI double and Payton Green hitting a sacrifice fly.

Xavier Meachem, Colby Martin and Chase Centala each had scoreless outings to close the game out.

