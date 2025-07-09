South Bend Opportunistic in Win Over Wisconsin

July 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers outhit the South Bend Cubs 9-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. However, the Cubs took advantage of six walks and two errors as they scored two unearned run in a 3-1 win over the Rattlers. South Bend starting pitcher Evan Aschenbeck buckled but didn't break over his seven innings of work to pick up the win.

The Cubs (31-52 overall, 8-9 second half) took the lead in the top of the first on three walks, three stolen bases, and a throwing error. Wisconsin starting pitcher Ryan Birchard walked Ivan Brethowr to start the game with Brethowr stealing second base moments later. With one out, Birchard walked Cristian Hernandez.

Carter Trice was at the plate when Brethowr and Hernandez pulled a double steal. Catcher Victor Torres attempted to get Brethowr at third, but his throw hit the bat of Trice, who had not moved the bat from his shoulder after the pitch. The ball deflected into the Cubs dugout on the third base side of the field and Brethowr was awarded home plate on the error for an unearned run.

Birchard pitched a perfect second, a perfect third, and retired the first batter he faced in the fourth. However, he would walk Cameron Sisneros, Birchard's fourth walk of the game. Sisneros stole second with two outs on an 0-2 pitch to Edgar Alvarez that missed for a ball. Sisneros singled on the next pitch to drive in Sisneros for a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth, Birchard walked Brethowr with one out to end his day. Birchard walked five, struck out seven, and allowed one hit as he turned the game over to Jack Seppings.

Seppings ran into bad luck right away. An error allowed Jefferson Rojas to reach, and an infield hit on a slow chopper by Cristian Hernandez loaded the bases. Seppings bounced back to strike out Trice for the second out. However, Sisneros blooped a single to left to score Brethowr. Hernandez was thrown out at third for the final out before Rojas could cross the plate to prevent the Cubs from adding a second run in the inning.

The Rattlers (39-43, 5-12) got to Aschenbeck in the sixth inning. Juan Baez singled with one out, moved to second on a grounder, and scored on a single by Luiyin Alastre. Aschenbeck wouldn't allow anything else. He scattered eight hits, walked none, and struck out one through his seven innings.

Wisconsin had a chance in the bottom of the eighth against Grayson Moore, who walked Baez and Kay-Lan Nicasia with one out and Tayden Hall with two outs to load the bases. Moore would get a strikeout to end the inning. Jackson Kirkpatrick pitched around a two-out single in the ninth to close out the game for his first save with the Cubs.

Alastre and Jadher Areinamo both had three hits for the Timber Rattlers. Wednesday was Areinamo's third consecutive game with three hits.

The Rattlers stranded eleven runners in the game and went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Nestor Cortes of the Milwaukee Brewers is scheduled to make a rehabilitation start for the Rattlers. South Bend has announced Brandon Birdsell, who is on a minor league rehab assignment for the Chicago Cubs, as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

Milwaukee Bucks mascot Bango is planning to make it to Bucks at the Ballpark Night and he is bringing the Grand Dancers, DJ Quadi, and more on Thursday night! It's also a Craft Brews & Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

SB 100 110 000 - 3 3 0

WIS 000 001 000 - 1 9 2

WP: Evan Aschenbeck (3-4)

LP: Ryan Birchard (2-6)

SAVE: Jackson Kirkpatrick (1)

TIME: 2:32

ATTN: 2,717







Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.