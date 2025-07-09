TinCaps Game Information: July 9 vs Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals Affiliate)

July 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-7, 40-41) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (10-5, 49-32)

Wednesday, July 9 | Parkview Field | 12:05 PM | Game 82 of 131

RHP Sam Whiting (0-1, 6.00 ERA) vs. RHP Logan Martin (7-3, 4.01 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB.com | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: Starting pitcher Ian Koenig continued his success on the mound for the Fort Wayne TinCaps in their 3-2 loss to the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals affiliate) on Tuesday night. QUALITY: Following six scoreless innings from starter Ian Koenig on Tuesday, the TinCaps have completed seven quality starts in their last 16 games dating back to June 20. It is tied for the second-most quality starts in the stretch in Minor League Baseball. The Charleston RiverDogs (10) is the only team with more. Fort Wayne had seven in their first 65 games.

PATIENCE, PATIENCE, PATIENCE: In their last 13 games, the TinCaps have drawn a High-A 2nd-most 73 walks. Walking at a 15.1% clip across the stretch, it is the 6th-highest in full-season Minor League Baseball.

ROCK SOLID WALL: The TinCaps lead the Midwest League this season with a .979 fielding percentage. In the series opener, Fort Wayne turned two double plays while Brandon Butterworth, in his first college or pro game in left field, recorded an outfield assist gunning down a runner at the plate. Braedon Karpathios leads the team with eight outfield assists after turning a double play in the third yesterday.

MiLB GAME OF THE DAY: Today, the TinCaps and River Bandits are set to be featured as MiLB's Game of the Day. Free across MLB.com, MLB.TV and other online options, it is the sixth time the 'Caps have been featured.

WEDNESDAY MATINEE BRINGING IN AN OLD FOE: The 12:05 p.m. first pitch today is the only scheduled midweek home game this season. Following a one-run loss on Tuesday, the TinCaps and River Bandits continue their first series since 2023 and first at Parkview Field since 2022.

HE GETS ON BASE: Across an eight-game on-base streak, TinCap outfielder Kai Roberts has a Midwest League third-best .543 OBP behind 12 walks while going 7-for-23 (.304). The No. 23 Padres prospect has struck out just three times in the stretch and has walked more times (14) than anyone else in the Midwest League dating back to June 24.

MUTANTE MADNESS: No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries belted his sixth home run of the season on Sunday against Lansing and has reached base in 13 of his last 14 games. De Vries has 6 multi-hit affairs in those 14 games, including a walk-off single against Great Lakes on June 28. Since June 21, he is slashing .294/.455/.471 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 RBI, and 14 walks.

LASHING LINERS: TinCaps catcher Brendan Durfee is 5 for his last 9, following a 110-mph double on Tuesday, combining for his 11th multi-hit game. Durfee finally launched his first home run of the season on the Fourth of July. A line-drive rate of 28.8%, he is third in the Midwest League.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo leads all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 37 free passes in the last 34 games, which includes four three-walk showings. Across the stretch, he has walked 26.2% of the time. Verdugo has walked in 11 of his last 17 games with 19 walks in those games. The 20-year-old is now 4th in the Midwest League with 52 walks, tied for 7th with 10 home runs, and tied for 10th with 27 extra-base hits.

OPPO TACO TUESDAY: TinCaps outfielder Braedon Karpathios tied the team lead with his 10th home run of the season on Tuesday. An opposite field go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, Karpathios has eight home runs this season to the opposite field.

RYAN JACKSON: The TinCap infielder is on a 17-game combined on-base streak and has reached base in all 16 games with the team since his promotion. Jackson began the season on a 34-game on-base streak, the 11th-longest streak in Minor League Baseball. Across both levels this season, Jackson is third in all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks (66). The USC product trails just Juan Soto and Rafael Devers and is one ahead of the likes of Max Clark and Aaron Judge.

260 TO THE SUMMER CLASSIC: Four former Fort Wayne TinCaps, Max Fried (2013 & 2014), MacKenzie Gore (2018, 2021), Andrés Muñoz (2017) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017) have been selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX) at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves.







