Kernels Rally to Series-Opening Win over Chiefs

July 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - Powered by a stretch of 10 unanswered runs, the Cedar Rapids Kernels knocked off the Peoria Chiefs 10-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Dozer Park.

After outscoring South Bend 46-16 over six games last week, the Chiefs jumped out to a fast start, building a 5-0 lead through the first three innings. In the second inning, a hit-by-pitch and a single put runners on the corners with no outs. Ian Petrutz opened the scoring with an RBI groundout to make it 1-0. The offense continued in the third inning, with the bases loaded and two outs, Josh Kross ripped a two-run double to extend the lead to 3-0. Petrutz followed with a two-run single to right field, pushing the advantage to 5-0.

Then, the tides turned. Cedar Rapids got their first two aboard in the fifth inning, then Billy Amick followed with a three-run home run to left field to cut the deficit to 5-3. Later in the inning, the Kernels added another. With two outs and a runner on second base, Misael Urbina lined an RBI single to make it a one-run game at 5-4.

In the sixth inning, the Kernels surged ahead. With the bases loaded and one out, Danny De Andrade delivered a bases-clearing triple to center field, putting Cedar Rapids on top, 7-5. Moments later, after a walk and a strikeout, Misael Urbina doubled to left, driving in two more and extending the Kernels' lead to 9-5.

Cedar Rapids finished their scoring in the top of the seventh on an RBI hit from De Andrade. The designated hitter finished the day with three hits and four RBIs to pace the Kernels. Dionys Rodriguez turned in a pair of scoreless innings to keep Cedar Rapids off the board the rest of the way.

Peoria bats went quiet after the fast start, recording just one hit after the third inning. The Cedar Rapids bullpen teamed up to twirl six scoreless frames. Jacob Kisting was the game's winner for the Kernels.

The series continues on Thursday evening with first pitch at 6:35. Right-hander Jose Davila is the slated starter for Peoria.







