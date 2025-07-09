Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (2:05 PM Game at Beloit)

July 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 l Game #82 (17)

ABC Supply Stadium l Beloit, Wisc. l 2:05 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (7-9, 28-53) at Beloit Sky Carp (8-8, 38-44)

RH Luke Hayden (1-4, 4.10) vs. RH Nick Schomberg (1-4, 4.39)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 8, Beloit 5. The Dragons scored five runs in the seventh inning to overcome a 4-2 deficit in the series opener. Carlos Jorge's two-out RBI single gave the Dragons the lead. Trey Braithwaite faced the minimum seven hitters over the final two and one-third innings for the save. Dayton finished with 10 hits including two each by Jorge and Carlos Sanchez. The Dragons had six hits with runners in scoring position. Eight of the nine Dayton batters had at least one hit.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons have won three of their last four games. They are 14-14 in their last 28 road games after starting the year 3-12 on the road.

In the Second Half season (16 games), the Dragons lead the Midwest League in doubles (35) and rank second in triples (6) and extra base hits (53). They rank third in the league in runs (6.3/G), hits (9.3/G), and slugging percentage (.413) and fourth in OPS (.761). The Dragons Second Half ERA of 5.91 ranks last in the MWL.

Victor Acosta has hit safely in 14 straight games, surpassing John Michael Faile for the team high for 2025. During the streak, Acosta has gone 19 for 63 (.302) with two doubles, one triple, and one home run. Acosta has shown improvement as a hitter over a significant sample size. Acosta was hitting .150 on May 10. In 209 plate appearances starting May 11 (44 G), Acosta is batting .285 with a .392 on-base percentage.

Carlos Jorge ranks second in the MWL in Second Half season batting average at .388. In 12 G, Jorge is 19 for 49 with 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 9 RBI, and 8 stolen bases. He has only six strikeouts in 61 plate appearances.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 11 games is 17 for 46 (.370) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 11 RBI, and 10 runs scored.

Leo Balcazar in the Second Half season is tied for first in the MWL in both extra base hits (9) and doubles (6).

Carter Graham over his last 7 games is 10 for 29 (.345) with a home run, 3 doubles, 5 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .325 with two home runs in 12 games since joining the Dragons. He has posted an OPS of .985 with a .525 slugging pct.

Jack Moss in his first six games since joining the Dragons has gone 6 for 15 (.400) with 1 double, 3 walks, and 6 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has an ERA of 1.88 on the year, third in the MWL among pitchers with at least 40 innings.

Reliever Trey Braithwaite over his last seven outings: 18.2 IP, 2 ER, 0.96 ERA.

Congrats to All-Stars: Former Dragons Elly De La Cruz and Andrew Abbott have been selected to play in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 15 in Atlanta. De La Cruz will become the eighth former Dragon to make multiple ASG appearances (this will be his second) while Abbott will become the 16 th former Dragon selected to at least one ASG. Joey Votto has made the most ASG appearances among former Dragons with six.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, July 10 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 8.84) at Beloit RH Brandon White (3-3, 6.05)

Friday, July 11 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-5, 4.70) at Beloit RH Karson Milbrandt (0-4, 3.45)

Saturday, July 12 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.48) at Beloit RH Noble Meyer (1-2, 5.09)

Sunday, July 13 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-6, 6.24) at Beloit RH Jake Brooks (5-5, 4.16)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







