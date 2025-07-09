South Bend Wins Third Straight, Skips Past Wisconsin 3-1

Appleton, WI - Behind the third time this season that starter Evan Aschenbeck has pitched seven innings in an outing, the South Bend Cubs took down the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in Appleton by a final of 3-1 to win its third straight game. The Cubs have taken the first two games this week in Appleton, and improved to 8-9 in the Midwest League's second-half.

After a season best 13 runs and four home runs last night, the Cubs scored early again on Wednesday and kept the Timber Rattler lineup quiet through the entire game. Facing 'Rattlers starter Ryan Birchard, the Cubs scored one run in the 1st inning for the second straight day. Birchard walked three in the frame, the Cubs stole four bases, and Ivan Brethowr scored thanks to a throwing error by catcher Victor Torres.

Pitching with a 1-0 lead right way, Aschenbeck tossed the first five consecutive innings of his start without letting up a tally. South Bend added to its lead when Edgar Alvarez singled home Cameron Sisneros in the 4th, and then on a Sisneros RBI-single in the 5th.

Sisneros missed the cycle by only a triple on Tuesday, and was on-base four total times on Wednesday with three walks and a single.

Aschenbeck finished with seven innings of one-run baseball, and earned his third win of this Midwest League season.

Out of the Cubs bullpen, Grayson Moore worked around a bases loaded situation in the 8th to hang a zero. The 8th inning was the best chance for Wisconsin, but Moore struck out Daniel Guilarte to end the inning.

In the 9th, Jackson Kirkpatrick earned his first High-A save by locking down the final three outs.

With the win, South Bend has three straight wins dating back to the finale against Peoria on Sunday, and will head into Thursday's game in Appleton with an all-rehab assignment starting pitching matchup. Chicago Cubs top pitching prospect Brandon Birdsell will make his second start back with the Cubs in 2025, and he'll be opposed by Brewers lefty Nestor Cortes. The former New York Yankee was originally supposed to pitch on Tuesday, but the rehab start was moved to Thursday.

