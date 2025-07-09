Kernels Score Ten Unanswered, Rally to Best Peoria 10-5

July 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Peoria, IL - Trailing 5-0, Cedar Rapids scored the game's final ten runs to knock off the Chiefs and take the series opener in Peoria 10-5 Wednesday afternoon.

To begin the fourth and final series between the two teams in 2025, Peoria struck first in the bottom of the second. A hit-by-pitch and a single put two on for Ian Petrutz, who opened the scoring with an RBI groundout.

In the third, the Chiefs added on. A Josh Kross two-run double and a Petrutz two-run single extend the Peoria lead to 5-0 after three innings.

But in the top of the fourth, the Cedar Rapids comeback began. Singles from Justin Connell and Kyle DeBarge put two on for Billy Amick, who brought the Kernels right back in it with a three-run home run. Later in the inning, Poncho Ruiz doubled off the wall, and two batters later came into score on a Misael Urbina RBI single to cut it to a 5-4 game.

In the fifth, the Kernels grabbed the lead. A Caden Kendle double opened the inning before walks to Connell and Amick loaded the bases for Danny De Andrade, who cleared the bags with an RBI triple to jump Cedar Rapids on top 7-5. After him, a Ruiz walk put two runners on for Misael Urbina, who lined a two-run double off the wall to up the advantage to 9-5.

Now with the lead, the Kernels' bullpen locked things down. Back at the ballpark where he called home in college, Jacob Kisting got the win, going two perfect innings. Behind him, Logan Whitaker, Jeremy Lee and Paulshawn Pasqualotto combined with Kisting to toss six scoreless innings in relief in the victory.

Cedar Rapids added a run of insurance in the seventh. Connell doubled to open the frame and came around to score on De Andrade's fourth RBI of the day, a single up the middle, to increase the lead to 10-5, the score that would be the final.

The win improves the Kernels to 46-35 on the season and to 6-9 in the second half. Game two of the series in Peoria is set for Thursday at 6:35. Jose Olivares gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Jose Davila.







Midwest League Stories from July 9, 2025

