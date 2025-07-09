Martin Leads Arms in River Bandits' 11th Shutout Win

July 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne, Indiana - Starter Logan Martin twirled 5.0-scoreless innings to pace the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 5-0 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field.

The victory, Quad Cities' third in-a-row and the club's second-straight to open the series, marks the River Bandits High-A-best 11th shutout win of the season and their first in the month of July.

A pair of two-out RBI-doubles helped give Martin an early cushion before he even took the mound Wednesday, as Callan Moss and Carson Roccaforte tagged TinCaps' starter Sam Whiting for two runs in the top of the first.

Martin would not pick up his first strikeout until the third inning, but leaned on five ground balls to complete the first two. Rosman Verdugo and Brendan Durfee each recorded a single against the right-hander, however neither advanced beyond first, as Martin completed his second scoreless effort in his last three outings.

After Nick Wissman tossed 2.1 clean innings in relief of Whiting's 2.2-inning start, the River Bandits broke back into the run column in the sixth against two-way player Sean Barnett. Canyon Brown drove in Quad Cities' third run of the game with a sacrifice-fly, before Diego Guzman brought home Carter Frederick on a safety squeeze and Erick Torres drove in Derlin Figueroa with an RBI-single to push the Bandits up 5-0.

Quad Cities' offense would generate just one more base runner after the sixth inning, but the advantage was more than enough for Tyler Davis (3.0 IP, 4 SO) and Zachary Cawyer (1.0 IP, 2 SO), who scattered just three TinCaps base runners over the final four innings and closed out the win.

The victory netted Martin (8-3) his eighth win of the season, tying former River Bandit AJ Causey for the most in the Midwest League this season, while Whiting (0-2) was given the loss for Fort Wayne. Davis, who matched his season-high with four strikeouts, earned his season's second hold.

Quad Cities continues its three-game series against the TinCaps tomorrow night, with Felix Arronde (3-4, 2.79) scheduled to start opposite Miguel Mendez (5-2, 1.87). First pitch at Parkview Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







