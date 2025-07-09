Cubs Launch Season-High Four Homers in 13-4 Beatdown of 'Rattlers

Appleton, WI - In an important second half road series in the Midwest League West Division, the South Bend Cubs hammered the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Tuesday night to begin this new series in Appleton, taking down the Milwaukee Brewers affiliate 13-4. South Bend cursed a season-best four home runs in the game, as Jefferson Rojas, Brian Kalmer, Ariel Armas, and Cameron Sisneros all clubbed round trippers.

Brooks Caple got the start for South Bend, and before he threw his first pitch of the game, had the lead to work with. That's thanks to Rojas, who belted his eighth homer of the season, and fourth since June 20 in the second plate appearance of the game against Wisconsin starter Sam Garcia.

Originally, South Bend was supposed to face rehabbing Brewers lefty Nestor Cortes tonight, but he was scratched from his rehab start. Garcia got the start, and South Bend got to him right away.

The Cubs slashed a home run in each of the first three innings of the game. With Rojas leaving the yard in the 1st, Brian Kalmer hammering a three-run bomb in the 2nd, and Ariel Armas launching a two-run homer in the 3rd. After three innings, the Cubs led the 'Rattlers 7-0. That was more than enough run support for Caple, who earned his third Midwest League win, working six innings with four strikeouts. Caple surrendered four runs, but the Cubs always maintained their lead with multiple amounts of insurance tallies.

South Bend continued to consistently add onto their run total, with three runs in the top of the 6th on base hits by Reggie Preciado and Rojas. Sisneros stroked his home run, a solo shot, in the 7th to cross the Cubs into double-digits.

For Rojas, it was a multi-hit game and two RBI. Armas had two hits, three runs scored, and two RBI. It was a four RBI game for Kalmer with two hits. Sisneros was a triple shy of the cycle, with three hits, three runs, and three RBI. He is batting .286 15 games into his Midwest League career.

Out of the bullpen, Evan Taylor worked two shutout innings to succeed Caple. And in the 9th, Kenyi Perez recorded the final three outs, and recorded every out consecutively with the bases loaded full of Timber Rattlers.

With the win, South Bend earned its 30th win of the season in full, and now possesses a second half record of 7-9.

It will be a quick turnaround heading into Wednesday's game, with the Cubs and Timber Rattlers playing a matinee Wednesday contest at 1:10 PM EST. Lefty Evan Aschenbeck gets the start for the Cubs.







