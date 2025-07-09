Rally 'Caps: West Michigan Sinks Lake County, 10-9

July 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - In a game that saw 26 combined hits, the West Michigan Whitecaps rode an eight-run inning to a 10-9 victory over the Lake County Captains in front of 4,658 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

All but one Whitecaps hitter reached base as Archer Brookman, Peyton Graham, and John Peck combined for seven runs batted in while Garrett Pennington finished 3-for-4 with a run scored - his first three-hit game with the Whitecaps - in the slim 10-9 win. The Whitecaps have now scored double-digit runs in 16 games this season.

Both teams combined for four runs through the first three frames as Izaac Pacheco lifted a sacrifice fly into left field while Brookman added an RBI groundout. Meanwhile, Maick Collado added an RBI double before a fielding error by 'Caps third baseman John Peck allowed the tying run to cross home in the third, sending the game into the fourth deadlocked at two. The Captains then poured on three runs through the fourth and fifth - highlighted by a solo home run from Captains first baseman Kevin Rivas - forging in front 5-2. It was short-lived, however, as West Michigan stormed in front with an eight-run sixth, featuring a bases-clearing triple by Graham, taking a commanding 10-5 edge. Lake County wouldn't go away quietly, as they rallied for four runs through the seventh and eighth as shortstop Jose Devers blasted a solo home run over the right field wall before an additional three runs in the eighth - featuring an RBI double from Wuilfredo Antunez - cutting the 'Caps lead to 10-9. The Lake County rally was cut short by Whitecaps closer Preston Howey, as he retired all four Captains he faced to escape with the victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 12-5 in the second half and 56-26 overall, while the Captains fall to 7-10 in the second half and 42-41 overall. Whitecaps reliever Dariel Fregio (1-0) gets his first victory with the club, allowing one run through two innings with a strikeout, while Howey earns his fourth save, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings. Lake County reliever Jack Jasiak (5-4) suffers his fourth loss, allowing six runs (five earned) while only recording an out in the sixth. Meanwhile, in the eighth inning, the Captains saw eight-year MLB veteran Tyler Naquin toss a scoreless inning in his High-A pitching debut, recording a strikeout.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the third game of this six-game series from LMCU Ballpark against the Lake County Captains on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. Pitchers Hayden Minton and Jackson Humphries get the starts for the Whitecaps and Captains. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on MiLB.TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







