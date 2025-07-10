Sky Carp-Dragons Game Postponed
July 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - Thursday's scheduled game between the Sky Carp and the Dayton Dragons has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 12. The first game is scheduled for 4:35 p.m., with the second game happening approximately 30 minutes after the final out of the first game.
Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any game remaining in the 2025 season. Contact the Sky Carp box office at 608-362-2272.
The Sky Carp will take on the Dragons Friday at 6:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Supper Man bobblehead doll. Gates will open at 5 p.m.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
