TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 10 vs Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals Affiliate)

July 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Thursday - Outfielder/1st Baseman Kaden Hollow transferred from Single-A Lake Elsinore

Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-8, 40-42) vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (11-5, 50-32)

Thursday, July 10 | Parkview Field | 7:05 PM | Game 83 of 131

RHP Miguel Mendez (5-2, 1.87 ERA) vs. RHP Felix Arronde (3-4, 4.73 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MyNetworkTV (Local) | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped their lone midweek day game of 2025, losing 5-0 to the Quad Cities River Bandits (Royals affiliate). MENDEZ MAGIC: After two walks to begin last Thursday, Miguel Mendez locked down his third quality start of the season. The 12th of 13 quality starts by a TinCap this season, Mendez tied a career-high with nine strikeouts across a career-long tying six innings of scoreless work. Since his debut on May 9, Mendez's 1.87 ERA (9 ER) is 2nd, and his 51 strikeouts are 5th in the Midwest League. The flamethrower has hit 100 mph nine times this season and on June 6 went a career-long six innings, striking out seven and outdueling Marlins top prospect Thomas White. He's struck out at least five batters in 10 of his 12 total starts this year. Across two levels, Mendez has struck out 29.7% (69-232) of the batters faced.

QUALITY: Following six scoreless innings from starter Ian Koenig on Tuesday, the TinCaps have completed seven quality starts in their last 17 games dating back to June 20. It is tied for the second-most quality starts in the stretch in Minor League Baseball. The Charleston Riverdogs (10) are the only team with more.

260 TO THE SUMMER CLASSIC: Four former Fort Wayne TinCaps, Max Fried (2013 & 2014), MacKenzie Gore (2018, 2021), Andrés Muñoz (2017) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017) have been selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX) at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves. Just yesterday, North Side High School alum and current Detroit Tiger Zach McKinstry was added to the American League roster as a reserve.

LASHING LINERS: TinCaps catcher Brendan Durfee is 7 for his last 13, following another multi-hit performance on Wednesday, his 11th multi-hit game. Durfee finally launched his first home run of the season on the Fourth of July. A line-drive rate of 28.9%, he is third in the Midwest League.

MUTANTE MADNESS: No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries belted his sixth home run of the season on Sunday against Lansing and has reached base in 14 of his last 15 games. De Vries has 6 multi-hit affairs in those 15 games, including a walk-off single against Great Lakes on June 28. Since June 21, he is slashing .291/.443/.473 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 RBI, and 14 walks. De Vries is set to head to Atlanta for the All-Star Futures Game on Saturday.

BEAT THE STREAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 25 innings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season. The 20 consecutive outings without a run are tied for the longest in MiLB and only behind the Minnesota Twins' Danny Coulombe and San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval, who have each gone 21 outings without a run. Hawkins has a 1.80 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP while opponents are batting just .127 against him this season.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Across those innings, Hawkins has struck out 30, with his fastball topping 98 mph and opponents hitting .099 against him. He is tied for 5th in the league in wins (6), 8th in saves (5), tied for 4th in appearances (26), and 8th amongst Midwest League relievers with 45 strikeouts, while ranking 4th in K% (33.8). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

ON BASE STREAK ENDS: Utility-man Ryan Jackson had his 17-game combined on-base streak end in Wednesday's matinee. Reaching in the first 16 games that he played with Fort Wayne, Jackson began the year on a 34-game on-base streak with Single-A Lake Elsinore, the 11th largest streak in MiLB this season. Across both levels, Jackson is 4th in all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks (66). The USC product trails just Juan Soto, Rafael Devers, and Aaron Judge while being one ahead of Max Clark.

WRAPPING UP A BIG STRETCH: Fort Wayne returns home for the final series before the All-Star Break after three games on the road in Lansing. The 15-game stretch in 19 days of games at Parkview Field is the largest this season. Fort Wayne is 9-8 to begin the second half, just a half of a game back of the final remaining playoff spot.







