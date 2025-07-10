Timber Rattlers Announce Dinner on the Diamond Fundraiser for August 21

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, presents Dinner on the Diamond on Thursday, August 21. The event is a unique dining experience with a gala attire dress code, a five-course meal on the infield, musical entertainment, and post-dessert fireworks.

"We are excited for this inaugural event to benefit Timber Rattlers Give Back and support the Fox Valley community," said Dayna Baitinger, Director of Community Relations for the Timber Rattlers. "This will be a little different than a T-Rats game. So, we ask attendees to dress in gala attire as we dine on the diamond."

A Champagne Welcome and a cocktail hour with a full bar at home plate start the event at 5:30pm. Passed appetizers will be available before dinner. Dinner is served at 6:30pm and it will be something special, a five-course dinner with wine pairing.

CROSTINI TRIO: Berry balsamic bruschetta with a sweet cream cheese served on toasted crostini, Mushroom and Swiss toast points, and puff pastry loaded with dates, goat cheese, Nueske's bacon, chopped almonds, and honey.

GRILLED SALMON CAESAR SALAD: Grilled romaine lettuce, shaved BelGioioso Parmesan cheese, house made seasoned croutons, lemon glazed salmon and Caesar dressing. Served with rolls and butter.

INTERMEZZO: A refreshing Champagne, ginger, cherry sorbet to cleanse the palate before the main course.

BEEF AND BIRD DUO: Roasted duck breast with Grand Marnier and cherry glace de poulet, seared beef shoulder tender with creamy Diane sauce and fried leeks, roasted garlic and herb mashed potatoes, and broccolini.

DESSERT: Classic Tiramisu, featuring coffee liquor-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone cheese, whipped cream, and Cocoa powder served in a souvenir helmet.

"I have been trying to find the right time and opportunity to do an event like this for a long time," said Timber Rattlers Executive Chef Charles Behrmann. "The timing worked out perfectly for Dinner on the Diamond. This is an opportunity for our culinary team to do some fun, upscale food items featuring great Wisconsin products and seasonal fare finished off with a classic dessert that highlights the fun atmosphere we hope all fans experience when they come to the ballpark to support a great cause."

There will be live music performed on the field during the event with a photo opportunity on the field for all attendees and a raffle for prizes as an additional fund raiser for Timber Rattlers Give Back.

Seating for a group of eight at a table is available at $1,500.







