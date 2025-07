Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Beloit)

July 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, July 10, 2025 l Game #83 (18)

ABC Supply Stadium l Beloit, Wisc. l 7:05 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (7-10, 28-54) at Beloit Sky Carp (9-8, 39-44)

LH Nick Sando (1-2, 8.84) vs. RH Brandon White (3-3, 6.05)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Beloit Sky Carp (affiliate of the Miami Marlins) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Beloit 5, Dayton 1. Four Beloit pitchers combined to allow just three hits. Beloit took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run double with two outs by Gage Miller. The Dragons got to within two runs at 3-1 with a run in the fifth, but they could not score again. The Dragons did not have an extra base hit and while they drew six walks (plus two HBP), they went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

Team and Player Notes:

The Dragons are 3-2 on the current 9-game, 2-city road trip. They are 14-15 in their last 29 road games after starting the year 3-12 on the road.

In the Second Half season (17 games), the Dragons are tied for the MWL lead in doubles (35) and rank second in triples (6) and extra base hits (53). They rank fourth in runs per game (5.9), third in hits (8.9/G), and third in slugging percentage (.399). The Dragons Second Half ERA of 5.90 ranks last in the MWL.

Victor Acosta went 0 for 3 with a HBP yesterday to snap his 14-game hitting streak. This was the longest Dragons hitting streak since Leo Balcazar hit in 15 straight in 2024. During the streak, Acosta went 19 for 63 (.302) with two doubles, one triple, and one home run. Acosta has shown improvement as a hitter over a significant sample size. Acosta was hitting .150 on May 10. In 213 plate appearances starting May 11 (45 G), Acosta is batting .280 with a .389 on-base percentage.

Carlos Jorge ranks second in the MWL in Second Half season batting average at .385. In 13 G, Jorge is 20 for 52 with 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 9 RBI, and 9 stolen bases. He has only six strikeouts in 65 plate appearances.

Leo Balcazar in the Second Half season is tied for first in the MWL in doubles (6) and tied for fourth in extra base hits (9).

Carter Graham over his last 8 games is 11 for 32 (.344) with a home run, 3 doubles, 5 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .302 with two home runs in 13 games since joining the Dragons. He has posted an OPS of .932 with a .444 on-base pct.

Jack Moss in his first six games since joining the Dragons has gone 6 for 16 (.375) with 1 double, 3 walks, and 6 RBI.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has an ERA of 1.88 on the year, third in the MWL among pitchers with at least 40 innings.

Reliever Trey Braithwaite over his last seven outings: 18.2 IP, 2 ER, 0.96 ERA. Braithwaite has a scoreless streak of 11.1 innings (4 G, 3-0, 1 Sv).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Friday, July 11 (7:05 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-5, 4.70) at Beloit RH Karson Milbrandt (0-4, 3.45)

Saturday, July 12 (7:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (4-3, 4.48) at Beloit RH Noble Meyer (1-2, 5.09)

Sunday, July 13 (2:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-6, 6.24) at Beloit RH Jake Brooks (5-5, 4.16)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2025

