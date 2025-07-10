'Caps Come up Short in 5-4 Defeat

July 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps came back after an early deficit for a third consecutive night, but then let their opponent do the rallying, giving up three runs in the final two innings as part of a 5-4 loss to the Lake County Captains in front of 6,976 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps plated four runs in the fifth inning as shortstop Woody Hadeen got his first hit with the 'Caps - a go-ahead two-run single. It wasn't enough, however, as a two-base error in the ninth led to Lake County sacrifice fly to cross the winning run and send West Michigan to their first loss of the series.

The Captains jumped in front in the first inning as first baseman Ralphy Velazquez launched a home run - taking the 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, Captains starting pitcher Jackson Humphries cruised through the first four innings, giving up just one base hit while adding a pair of strikeouts before leaving with an injury in the fifth. Outfielder Esteban Gonzalez plated Juan Benjamin on an RBI double in the fifth, stretching their advantage to 2-0. The Whitecaps were quick to respond, as outfielder Austin Murr blasted a game-tying two-run homer over the right field wall in the bottom half before Hadeen pushed them in front with a two-run single, 4-2. Lake County responded with a pair of runs in the eighth, highlighted by a solo home run by Alfonsin Rosario, tying the game at four. In the ninth, Gonzalez laid down a bunt before an errant throw allowed him to advance to third base, opening the door for Rosario to score him on a sacrifice fly, pushing Lake County in front 5-4. The Whitecaps failed to put any runners on in the ninth inning as Captains closer Kyle Scott retired West Michigan to complete the 5-4 loss.

The Captains improve to 8-10 in the second half and 43-41 overall, while the Whitecaps fall to 12-6 in the second half and 56-27 overall. Scott (4-3) secures his fourth win, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, while Whitecaps reliever CJ Weins (3-1) suffers his first loss, allowing three runs (two earned) through two innings pitched. The Whitecaps still sit in first place in the Midwest League East division standings, holding a two-game lead over the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps play the back half of this six-game series from LMCU Ballpark against the Lake County Captains, beginning with their fourth contest of the week on Friday at 6:35 pm. Max Alba gets the start for West Michigan against Caden Favors for Lake County. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on MiLB.TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday, the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







