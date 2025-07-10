Fifth-Inning Barrage Lifts Kernels over Chiefs

PEORIA, IL - For the second day in a row, the Cedar Rapids Kernels turned an early deficit into a big lead, scoring six times in the fifth to rally past Peoria for a 9-4 win.

For the second straight day, the Chiefs jumped out to an early lead. In the bottom of the first inning, back-to-back singles and a walk loaded the bases before Ryan Campos brought home a run with an RBI groundout to make it 1-0. Moments later, a balk with runners on second and third added another run. Josh Kross followed with a groundout to bring in the third run of the inning and push the lead to 3-0.

Chiefs starter Jose Davila was on cruise control early on Thursday. The right-hander punched out seven Cedar Rapids batters over four scoreless innings. He appeared to be on his way to a career night before things unraveled in the fifth. Caden Kendle led off the inning with a triple just out of reach of a diving Won-Bin Cho. Then four straight singles brought in three runs to tie the game at 3-3. After a walk, Brandon Winokur delivered a two-run single to give Cedar Rapids a 5-3 lead. Following a double play, the Chiefs turned to the bullpen and pulled right-hander Jose Davila. Hunter Hayes entered in relief and surrendered an RBI triple to Jaime Ferrer to cap off a six-run Kernels frame.

Davila, despite his fine work early, took the loss on Thursday. He allowed nine hits and six runs over 4 2/3 innings, while striking out seven.

Cedar Rapids tacked on additional runs in the top of the seventh on a double from Ferrer and a Kendle RBI single. In the ninth, Winokur homered to make it a 9-3 Kernels lead.

Peoria scratched across a run in the ninth inning. Down to their final out, Tre Richardson singled to bring in a run and make it 9-4, the eventual final.

The Chiefs will look for their first win in the series on Friday with a doubleheader. First pitch for game one is set for 4:30 p.m., with game two to follow. Gerardo Salas will start the opener. Game two's starter is to be determined.







