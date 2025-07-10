Dragons Rained-Out on Thursday at Beloit

July 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Beloit, Wisc. - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Beloit Sky Carp was postponed due to rain on Thursday night in Beloit, Wisconsin. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 12 as part of a doubleheader in Beloit. The first game on Saturday will start at 5:35 pm (EDT). Both games on Saturday will be seven-inning games. Friday's single-game will not be impacted and will start at 7:05 pm (EDT).

Up Next: The Dragons (7-10, 28-54) continue their six-game series in Beloit, Wisconsin against the Sky Carp (9-8, 39-44) on Friday night at 7:05 pm (EDT).

The next Dayton home game is Friday, July 18 at 7:05 pm against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







