Rattlers Drop 12-3 Decision to South Bend

July 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Nestor Cortes pitched four scoreless innings, allowed three hits, walked none, and struck out two as the starting pitcher for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. The South Bend Cubs scored twelve runs after Cortes left the game and beat Wisconsin 12-3.

Cortes, who was on a rehabilitation assignment from the Milwaukee Brewers, needed just 54 pitches to work his four innings. The only hits he allowed were an infield single to Cristian Hernandez in the first, another infield single to Hernandez in the fourth, and a single to center by Cameron Sisneros in the fourth.

Wisconsin (39-44 overall, 5-13 second half) took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two-run home run by Hedbert P é rez. The homer was the tenth of the season for P é rez.

Jaron DeBerry took over for Cortes to face the Cubs (32-52, 9-9) in the top of the fifth inning and retired the first two batters. The third out was elusive. Rafael Morel's sinking liner to left dropped in for a single and DeBerry walked Ivan Brethowr on four pitches. Jefferson Rojas followed with a single to center to score Morel and send Brethowr to third base. Yhoswar Garcia tried to throw out Brethowr at third and that allowed Rojas to take second. Hernandez was next and his fly ball to the track in left-center dropped just out of the reach of Garcia to give South Bend a 3-2 lead.

That lead moved to 4-2 with a two-out, solo home run by Drew Bowser in the top of the sixth.

The Rattlers cut the deficit to one run in the bottom of the inning on a lead-off double by Blake Burke and a two-out, RBI single by Luiyin Alastre. But that would be as close as the Rattlers would get.

Rojas hit a solo homer in the seventh and Miguel Pabon added a two-run single in the eighth.

The Cubs poured it on in the ninth on a two-run home run by Sisneros and a three-run triple by Brethowr.

South Bend has hit six home runs in the first three games of the series at Wisconsin. They had three on Tuesday night in their 13-4 win and added three more on Thursday night.

Burke and Blayberg Diaz led the offense for Wisconsin. Diaz had three hits, including a double. Burke had two hits, a walk, and scored two runs.

Game four of the series is Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Manuel Rodriguez (0-1, 1.69) is set to start for the Rattlers. South Bend has named Erian Rodriguez (2-3, 3.00) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

Friday is Video Game Night. There will be some of the latest interactive video games for you to try out and there will be plenty of nostalgia for some of the classics coin-ops that won't cost you a single token.

Did your dog's ears just perk up like they heard their name? That may be because we have added a Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka for Friday night. Seating has been set aside on the berm at the end of the third base concourse for you and your dog during the game. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. As an incentive, Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500.

The fun continues after the game with fireworks and Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM after the fireworks.

The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The game is also available on MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

SB 000 031 125 - 12 16 0

WIS 000 201 000 - 3 7 1

HOME RUNS:

SB:

Drew Bowser (2nd, 0 on in 6th inning off Jaron DeBerry, 2 out)

Jefferson Morales (9th, 0 on in 7th inning off Jaron DeBerry, 1 out)

Cameron Sisneros (3rd, 1 on in 9th inning off Jeferson Figueroa, 0 out)

WIS:

Hedbert Pérez (10th, 1 on in 4th inning off Brandon Birdsell, 1 out)

WP: Brandon Birdsell (1-0)

LP: Jaron DeBerry (2-2)

TIME: 2:42

ATTN: 3,902







Midwest League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.