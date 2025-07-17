Dragons Games on TV on Friday & Sunday on Dayton's CW

July 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons games on Friday, July 18 and Sunday, July 20 will be televised live on Dayton's CW from Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons will host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers) on both dates. The Friday telecast will begin at 7:00 pm while the Sunday telecast will start at 1:00 pm.

Both broadcasts are part of a 15-game 2025 Dragons television package, presented by AES Ohio. Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26

Dragons Director of Broadcasting Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on both telecasts. WDTN Sports Director Joey DeBerardino will serve as color commentator on Friday. WDTN Sports Anchor Neil "Hutch" Konerman will handle color commentator duties on Sunday.

All game broadcasts include the performing of the national anthem by local singers, groups, and musicians. The Sinclair Trumpet Ensemble will perform the national anthem on Friday. The Miamisburg High School Symphonic Choir will perform the national anthem on Sunday.

Tom Nichols is in his 18th year with the Dragons and 38th year in Minor League Baseball. He will serve as the play-by-play announcer on all 2025 television broadcasts. He has broadcast over 4,500 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988 and has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana. Nichols was inducted into the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024 based on his career in baseball broadcasting.

Joey DeBerardino joined the WDTN-TV 2 NEWS team in June 2022 as a Weekend Sports Anchor and Reporter. Joey was promoted to 2 Sports Director in February 2025. Prior to coming to Dayton, he spent two years at WWTV/WWVUP 9&10 News in Cadillac, Michigan. DeBerardino, a Michigan native, attended Central Michigan University where he majored in broadcasting and worked as a sports anchor for the campus news station News Central 34. During his time in northern Michigan, Joey received a Michigan Association of Broadcasters Award and an Associated Press Media Editors Award for best sports feature.

Neil "Hutch" Konerman joined WDTN-TV December 2004 as the Weekend Sports Anchor and Sports Reporter for 2 NEWS. Neil began his broadcasting career in public radio as a news and sports reporter for WVXU-FM in Cincinnati. He also served as a news reporter and producer at WGEM-TV, the NBC affiliate in Quincy, Ill. and as Sports Anchor and Reporter for WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio. "Hutch" is a member of the Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. He received a regional Emmy for Sports Feature in 2006.

Remaining Dragons telecasts in 2025 on Dayton's CW are scheduled for the following dates: July 18, July 20, July 25, August 8, August 9, August 10, August 23, August 24, September 5, and September 7.







