Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce 2026 Home Schedule

July 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are unveiling their 2026 schedule with the earliest opening day in team history. Mark your calendar for Thursday, April 2, 2026 for a game against the Beloit Sky Carp at Neuroscience Group Field for the start of next season.

"Even though we're in the heart of the 2025 season, it's always exciting to start looking forward to next year's schedule," said Ryan Moede, Wisconsin's Vice President of Business Operations. "We've already started initial planning for 2026 and can't wait to unveil more details this fall."

The 2026 slate features 66 at home beginning with the three-game series against the Sky Carp from April 2 through 4. Wisconsin's home schedule includes twelve games in April, fifteen games in May, twelve games in June, thirteen games in July, and fourteen games in August.

Highlights of the home schedule include a nine-game homestand around the Major League All-Star Break with six games against the Sky Carp from July 7 through 12 and three games against the Quad Cities River Bandits from July 17-19. There is also a two-week homestand from August 18-30 with the Lake County Captains and South Bend Cubs visiting Neuroscience Group Field for the final home games of the regular season.

The 2025 Timber Rattlers return home from their current road trip on Tuesday, July 29 for the first game of a six-game series with the Lake County Captains with three great promotions. Peanut-Free Night means there are no peanuts or peanut-based products allowed in the stadium to allow fans with peanut allergies to attend the game. Girls Night Out presented by Stacey Hennessey and Avenue Jewelers features a special ticket package that includes a Sherpa Cross-Body Bag, a game ticket, and two drink vouchers. Plus, it's Bang for Your Buck courtesy of NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX with Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products available for $2. Sixteen-ounce domestic beers are available for $2 for fans of legal drinking age.







