Schofield-Sam, Valenzuela Return

July 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts (11-10, 47-40) announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Infielder T.J. Schofield-Sam received from Double-A Midland,

- Infielder Sahid Valenzuela received from Double-A Midland,

- Infielder Elvis Rijo transferred to Arizona Complex League Athletics,

- Outfielder Jonny Butler given his release.

The updated Lansing roster now has 29 active players.

The Lugnuts return from the All-Star Break with a three-game homestand beginning tomorrow against the West Michigan Whitecaps.







