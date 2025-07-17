Schofield-Sam, Valenzuela Return
July 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts (11-10, 47-40) announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:
- Infielder T.J. Schofield-Sam received from Double-A Midland,
- Infielder Sahid Valenzuela received from Double-A Midland,
- Infielder Elvis Rijo transferred to Arizona Complex League Athletics,
- Outfielder Jonny Butler given his release.
The updated Lansing roster now has 29 active players.
The Lugnuts return from the All-Star Break with a three-game homestand beginning tomorrow against the West Michigan Whitecaps. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
