Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview (July 18-20) Presented by AES Ohio

July 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 18 - Sunday, July 20, 2025

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers)

GAME SCHEDULE

Friday, July 18 at 7:05 PM*

Saturday, July 19 at 7:05 PM

Sunday, July 20 at 1:05 PM*

All 132 Dragons games in 2025 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Friday and Sunday's matchups will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, DIRECTV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play. On Friday, WDTN-TV Sports Director Joey DeBerardino serves as color commentator. Sunday's color commentator will be WDTN-TV sports anchor Hutch Konerman.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

Friday: RHP Luke Hayden

Saturday: LHP Adam Serwinowski

Sunday: RHP Jose Montero

On the Field: The Dragons begin a nine-game homestand on Friday, their second-longest of the season. After this weekend's series with Great Lakes, Dayton will host the South Bend Cubs in a six-game set between July 22-27.

This weekend, Great Lakes makes its last of two trips to Day Air Ballpark during 2025. The Loons previously visited Dayton for a six-game set between May 6-11. Great Lakes took four of the six contests.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Friday, July 18

National Anthem Performer: Sinclair Trumpet Ensemble

Princess Jade

Retirement Village People

Wild Hearts African Farm

Saturday, July 19

National Anthem Performer: St. Henry Trio

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

Sunday, July 20

National Anthem Performer: Miamisburg High School Symphonic Choir

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week. The other 50 percent supports the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500 and will continue to grow throughout this entire nine-game Dragons homestand, with the winning number being drawn at the end of the Dragons game on Sunday, July 27. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can also play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Friday, July 18:

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season, Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air Ballpark to keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

Saturday, July 19:

Dragons Academic All-Star Program presented by Edison State Community College

The Dragons Academic All-Star Program will recognize five College Credit Plus students this season. College Credit Plus offers a unique opportunity for high school students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives at no cost to them. The fourth Academic All-Star to be recognized this year is Layne Hocker. Layne will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation before Saturday's game to assist with his future educational goals. To learn more about College Credit Plus at Edison State Community College, visit edisonohio.edu/collegecreditplus.

Dave's Single Saturdays presented by Wendy's

Saturday is a Dave's Single Saturday! If the Dragons hit five (5) singles, every fan in attendance on July 19 will receive a coupon for a Dave's Single BOGO.

Dragons Baseball Buddies presented by Kroger

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Sunday, July 20:

Kettering Health Healthcare Heroes

Kettering Health and the Dragons are teaming up to "Thank a Healthcare Hero." The event will feature various plaza activities, including a photo booth, health awareness information, and touch-a-truck experiences. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the teams from Kettering Health's EMS, transportation, and Police Department who play a vital role in the health and wellbeing of our community.

Dragons Baseball Buddies presented by Kroger

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will again take the field with Dragons players prior to Sunday's contest. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2025, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.







Midwest League Stories from July 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.