Cam Collier Homers in Dragons 4-2 Loss at Lake County

June 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio - Three Lake County pitchers combine to allow just five hits as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-2 on Saturday night. The Captains have won four of five games so far in what has been a closely-played series. The first four games had been decided by one run.

Game Summary:

The Captains took the lead in the third inning when they loaded the bases with no outs against Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden on a double and two walks. An infield ground out brought in one run to put Lake County in front. In the fourth, Lake County's Wuilfredo Antunez hit a solo home run to give the Captains a 2-0 lead, and Alfonsin Rosario homered in the fifth to extend Lake County's lead to 3-0.

In the top of the sixth, Dayton's Leo Balcazar lined a single to left field with one out, and Cam Collier followed with a home run to right to pull the Dragons to within a run at 3-2. The home run was Collier's first since returning to the Dragons in his 10th game after he hit 20 homers for Dayton in 2024. Collier missed the first two months of this season with a thumb injury.

In the eighth, the Dragons felt they had tied the game when Balcazar hit a long drive to left field that cleared the fence for an apparent game-tying homer, but the ball was ruled foul by the plate umpire. Dragons manager Vince Harrison Jr. argued immediately and the two umpires met to discuss the play, but the call did not change to the dismay of the Dragons. Balcazar eventually lined out to third base.

Lake County added another run in the bottom of the eighth to go ahead 4-2. The Dragons did not have a base runner after the seventh inning.

Collier had two of the five Dragons hits.

The loss was charged to the Dayton starter, Hayden (1-2), who worked four innings, allowing two runs on just two hits but he issued five walks and topped 80 pitches in his outing. He struck out three. Relievers Trey Braithwaite and Easton Sikorski each worked two innings and each allowed one run.

Up Next: The Dragons (19-43) close out the six-game series at Lake County (33-29) on Sunday afternoon at 4:00 pm. Brian Edgington (2-2, 4.03) will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, June 17 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.