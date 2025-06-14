Hall's Seven Shutout Innings Lead Kernels Past Chiefs, 8-0

Cedar Rapids, IA - Tanner Hall's seven scoreless innings led the way, while the Kernels' offense provided eight runs to topple the Chiefs 8-0 Saturday evening.

After the Kernels plated six runs Friday night, the offense picked up right where they left off on Saturday. Kaelen Culpepper was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the first, then one batter later, Kyle DeBarge blasted a double off the wall in left to bring home Culpepper and put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Kernels extended their lead. Andy Lugo doubled and Kyle Hess walked in front of Misael Urbina, who rocketed a triple to right to score both and make it 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Kernels added on. Kyle DeBarge worked a walk, then stole second and third to open the inning. After Danny De Andrade reached second on a fielder's choice, Jaime Ferrer singled to plate both runs and make it 5-0. After another walk loaded the bases, a wild pitch allowed Ferrer to score to make it 6-0. One batter later, a passed ball made it 7-0. Finally, a DeBarge bases-loaded walk brought home another run to push the lead to 8-0, the score that would be the final.

On the mound, the eight runs of support were more than enough for Cedar Rapids starter Tanner Hall, who was terrific. The right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings and struck out four to earn his third win of the season. Behind him, Jacob Kisting came on in relief and struck out three across two scoreless innings to cap off the 8-0 win.

With the victory, the Kernels go to 37-25 on the season and 5-1 in the seven-game series against Peoria. Game seven of the set is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1:05 with Jose Olivares to get the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Jose Davila.







