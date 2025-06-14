'Caps Clinch Eastern Division Title in Runaway Win

June 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, MI - On Friday the 13th, and thanks to a 13-run third inning, the West Michigan Whitecaps clinched their spot in the postseason for the first time in seven years as winners of the 2025 Midwest League First-Half Eastern Division in a 20-6 win over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 7,258 fans at Jackson Field.

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, tentatively scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.

The Whitecaps set several franchise records in a victory that saw West Michigan clinch its first division title since 2017 - thanks in large part to a 13-run third inning which saw West Michigan send 18 batters to the plate. The 13 runs became the second time the feat had been accomplished in team history and tied a franchise record last set on July 5, 2009, at Dayton. West Michigan clobbered three home runs in the frame from Seth Stephenson, John Peck, and Izaac Pacheco, tying the franchise record, becoming the fifth time the 'Caps ever blasted three homers in a single frame and the first since July 18, 2013, at Burlington. Among other records the Whitecaps broke on Friday included the most hits in a game (26), most at-bats in a nine-inning game (52), and tied total runs batted in (20) with Stephenson and Peck each tying the franchise record by recording seven at-bats while every player in the lineup recorded a multi-hit performance in the unprecedented victory.

"I'm so proud of these guys," said manager Tony Cappuccilli. "It's unbelievable how hard these guys work every day, and it's not just the product on the field that makes this group special - it's the way they go about their business every day."

With the Whitecaps trailing 2-1 in the third inning, Stephenson connected for his sixth homer of the season to give the 'Caps a lead they'd never relinquish - and it was only the start. Peck blasted his fifth home run of the year - a three-run shot - later in the frame. Run-scoring singles by Austin Murr, Andrew Jenkins, and McGonigle loaded the bases for Peck, who delivered three runs for the second time in the frame - this time with a three-run double to push the 'Caps lead to 12-2. West Michigan delivered one more big swing before the inning concluded when Pacheco launched his second two-run homer in as many innings to finish off the 13-run third.

The Whitecaps record jumps to 41-20, while Lansing drops to 34-27. Relief pitcher Haden Erbe (2-1) tossed 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen in picking up his second win, while Lugnuts starter Grant Judkins (3-4) allowed eight runs in two innings in suffering his fourth loss. McGonigle led the Whitecaps offense for the second straight night by following up a four-hit night with the 'Caps first five-hit performance since Dom Johnson in May of 2024. In his last two games, the 20-year-old has reached base in 11 of his past 12 plate appearances. "As a team, we came together this year," said McGonigle. "I missed about a month, but when you have a team like this, it's easy to get back to where you started."

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series from Jackson Field against the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday at 7:05 pm. Lefty Joe Miller gets the call on the mound for West Michigan against the Lugnuts Nathan Dettmer. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







