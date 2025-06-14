Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:00 PM at Lake County)

June 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, June 14, 2025 l Game #62

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (19-42) at Lake County Captains (32-29)

RH Luke Hayden (1-1, 2.70) vs. RH Yorman Gomez (4-0, 3.55)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the fifth game of a six-game series. Dayton-Lake County 2025 Season Series: Lake County 3, Dayton 1.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 2, Lake County 1. The Dragons took advantage of back-to-back run-scoring wild pitches in the eighth inning to overcome a 1-0 deficit to win. Dayton relievers Jonah Hurney and Irvin Machuca combined for five and one-third scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. Dayton pitchers did not issue a walk in the game for the first time in 2025. The Dragons had just three hits, all singles, which did not factor in the scoring. Machuca retired all six batters he faced to record his first save.

Series Recap: All four games have been decided by one run, with Lake County winning the first three. This has been a low-scoring series, with the two teams combining to average 7.0 runs per game (second lowest in any Dragons series in 2025). The Dragons have had a late lead in all four games. Lake County scored three in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Dayton 3-2 in the opener on Tuesday. Dayton led 3-2 going to the bottom of the seventh on Wednesday before Lake County rallied to win. Dayton led 5-4 going to the bottom of the sixth on Thursday before Lake County came back to win.

Team and Player Notes:

Dragons pitchers have posted a team ERA of 2.94 in this series at Lake County. In only one of the 10 series played so far in 2025 has the Dragons team ERA in the set been below 4.75 (April 8-13 vs. Fort Wayne: 2.83).

Over the last eight games, the Dayton bullpen has posted a combined ERA of 3.86 (35 IP, 15 ER). However, eight of the 15 earned runs came in one game on June 8. With the exception of that game, the bullpen ERA in the other seven games is 2.12 (29.2 IP, 7 ER). The bullpen has allowed one run or less in five of the last eight games. On the year, the Dayton bullpen ranks last in the MWL in ERA at 5.73.

The Dragons have held a lead in 10 of the 14 losses they have suffered since the start of their 12-game homestand against West Michigan on May 27. Five of the 14 losses have been by one run. On the year, the Dragons have held a lead in 24 of their 42 losses.

Ariel Almonte went 0 for 4 last night to snap his nine-game hitting streak. Over Almonte's last 10 games, he is 14 for 39 (.359) with 3 HR, 4 2B, 1 3B, and 7 RBI. Since June 3, Almonte is tied for the MWL lead in extra base hits (8) while ranking third in slugging percentage.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just four earned runs in 32 innings, an ERA of 1.13. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is first at the High-A level in ERA and fifth in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in ERA at 2.70.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Sunday, June 15 (4:00 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 4.03) at Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (1-6, 4.89)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







