Sellout Crowd on Saturday Night

June 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For the fifth time this season, Parkview Field hosted a sellout crowd of 7,499 fans in Saturday's doubleheader. The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped both games to the South Bend Cubs, 3-1 and 4-0.

Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect) tossed a season-long five innings in game one and allowed just one run on two hits. The right-hander struck out a season-high six batters. Lowe's only run allowed came across on a balk with two outs in the fifth frame.

Brandon Butterworth smoked his third home run of the season to left field in game one, the lone TinCaps run. Jake Snider combined for four of Fort Wayne's nine hits with a pair of singles in each contest.

In game one, South Bend took the lead in the seventh on a two-run single off the bat of Carter Trice, who has now driven in seven runs this series. All four of the Cubs' (22-40) runs in the finale came with two outs. Andy Garriola cleared the bases with a three-run double in the third inning, and Brian Kalmer added an RBI double in the fourth.

Erian Rodriguez tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout in the nightcap. The righty allowed four hits and struck out five in his first win of the season. Rodriguez retired the last nine batters he faced in the longest appearance of his career.

Next Game: Sunday, June 15 vs. South Bend (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Luis Gutierrez

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Kenton Egbert

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2025

