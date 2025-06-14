Imperial Whitecaps March Past Lugnuts, 3-2

June 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - In front of 7,896 on Star Wars Night, the West Michigan Whitecaps (42-20) quelled the Lansing Lugnuts (34-28), 3-2, on Saturday evening at Jackson® Field™.

The Whitecaps clinched a series victory, winning their fourth of five games played in the six-game set.

Lansing starter Nathan Dettmer scattered nine singles and two walks while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings, allowing solo tallies in the second, third and fourth innings.

Meanwhile, Nate Nankil walked against Whitecaps starter Joe Miller in the second inning and was doubled home by Tommy White. Nankil then singled to lead off the fourth inning, scoring on a passed ball.

And that was all for the scoring in the game.

Jack Mahoney and Blaze Pontes blanked the Whitecaps over two innings apiece to keep the Lugnuts in the game, but Colin Fields, Micah Ashman and Preston Howey answered with goose eggs on the other side. The teams combined to go for 4 for-25 with runners in scoring position.

In the losing cause, Nankil finished 2-for-3 with a walk while Joshua Kuroda-Grauer went 3-for-5 with three singles.

The Lugnuts and Whitecaps wrap up the series on Father's Day and a Capital City Market Kids Day, with gates opening at 11:45 a.m. for pregame Play Catch on the Field, a 1:05 p.m. first pitch, and postgame Kids Run the Bases plus an Extra Inning of free ice cream, music and Big Lug at Capital City Market. Lansing starts right-hander Corey Avant against West Michigan right-hander Hayden Minton. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







