Loons Pitching K's 17, Offense Tally Nine Runs in Death Star Destruction on Star Wars Night
June 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (32-30) had three multi-run innings as an offense, and the pitching struck out 17 in a dominant 9-2 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (32-30) on a 69-degree clear Saturday night at Dow Diamond.
- Mike Sirota led the Loons with a three-hit performance, the 21-year-old started the scoring in the first inning with a 100 mph RBI single to left field.
- Timber Rattlers left fielder Tayden Hall had the response in the second inning with a solo home run. It was the only run permitted by Sean Linan. The right-hander struck out a High-A best seven through his 4.2 innings.
- Kendall George drove in four runs, the Dodgers No. 12 prospect's most RBI in a game this season. An opposite-field bloop single scored two in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead. A first-pitch attack and a hard groundball to right-center made it 9-1 in the fifth.
- The Loons' most productive inning was a four-run bottom of the third. Mike Sirota led off with a double, and Logan Wagner worked a six-pitch walk. With two outs, the next three Loons reached. Jake Gelof ripped a two-run frozen rope double to bring the lead to 5-1. Wilman Diaz walked and Frank Rodriguez drove in Gelof and Diaz with a line drive up the left-field line.
- Joel Ibarra, Wyatt Crowell and Carson Hobbs combined for the final 4.1 innings. Crowell matched a season-high punching out seven, including the side in the eighth. Hobbs recorded the final three outs.
Rounding Things Out
Josue De Paula, with an eighth-inning single, extended his hitting streak to nine games.
Up Next
A Loons win tomorrow means a split of the series. Sunday, June 15th will see a first pitch at 1:05 pm. Sunday is a Play Ball Weekend Kids Clinic, presented by Central Michigan University. Register kids ages 5-12 now at Loons.com. Every Sunday Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases brought to you by Serra Toyota of Saginaw.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from June 14, 2025
- Loons Pitching K's 17, Offense Tally Nine Runs in Death Star Destruction on Star Wars Night - Great Lakes Loons
- TinCaps Drop Doubleheader as Parkview Field Remains Packed For "One Last Bite" - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Whitecaps Clinch Best MWL First-Half in 3-2 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Sellout Crowd on Saturday Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Imperial Whitecaps March Past Lugnuts, 3-2 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Loons Stop Rattlers With Seventeen Strikeouts - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Hall's Seven Shutout Innings Lead Kernels Past Chiefs, 8-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Cam Collier Homers in Dragons 4-2 Loss at Lake County - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 14 vs South Bend (Cubs Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Amick to Begin Rehab Assignment - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:00 PM at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- 'Caps Clinch Eastern Division Title in Runaway Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Wild Pitches Decide Pitchers' Duel in 2-1 Captains Loss to Dragons - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Loons Pitching K's 17, Offense Tally Nine Runs in Death Star Destruction on Star Wars Night
- Timber Rattlers Endure Late Loons' Push, Win, 6-4
- Five-Run Ninth Takes Timber Rattlers to 9-2 Win
- Swan Shines Again, K's Eight in Loons 4-2 Win
- Timber Rattlers Win 10-3, Nevin's Homer Drives in Three