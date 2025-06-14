Loons Pitching K's 17, Offense Tally Nine Runs in Death Star Destruction on Star Wars Night

June 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (32-30) had three multi-run innings as an offense, and the pitching struck out 17 in a dominant 9-2 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (32-30) on a 69-degree clear Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Mike Sirota led the Loons with a three-hit performance, the 21-year-old started the scoring in the first inning with a 100 mph RBI single to left field.

- Timber Rattlers left fielder Tayden Hall had the response in the second inning with a solo home run. It was the only run permitted by Sean Linan. The right-hander struck out a High-A best seven through his 4.2 innings.

- Kendall George drove in four runs, the Dodgers No. 12 prospect's most RBI in a game this season. An opposite-field bloop single scored two in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead. A first-pitch attack and a hard groundball to right-center made it 9-1 in the fifth.

- The Loons' most productive inning was a four-run bottom of the third. Mike Sirota led off with a double, and Logan Wagner worked a six-pitch walk. With two outs, the next three Loons reached. Jake Gelof ripped a two-run frozen rope double to bring the lead to 5-1. Wilman Diaz walked and Frank Rodriguez drove in Gelof and Diaz with a line drive up the left-field line.

- Joel Ibarra, Wyatt Crowell and Carson Hobbs combined for the final 4.1 innings. Crowell matched a season-high punching out seven, including the side in the eighth. Hobbs recorded the final three outs.

Josue De Paula, with an eighth-inning single, extended his hitting streak to nine games.

